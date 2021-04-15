NCBWA Top 25
Through April 11
First-place votes in parentheses
Rank Team Rec. Pts Prev.
1. Colorado Mesa (16) 22-2 444 1
2. Lee (Tenn.) (2) 25-4 414 3
3. Central Missouri 24-4 411 4
4. Mount Olive 25-6 387 6
5. West Texas A&M 26-4 374 5
6. Illinois Springfield 21-3 346 12
7. Seton Hill 12-0 345 7
8. Tampa 9-2 316 9
9. North Greenville 23-6 304 11
T-10. Lindenwood (Mo.) 14-2 262 2
T-10. Northwest Nazarene 19-5 262 13
12. Southern New Hampshire 8-0 224 16
13. Angelo State 21-5 221 10
14. West Florida 23-7 202 14
15. UNC Pembroke 24-5 196 17
16. Missouri Southern 21-6 195 RV
17. Azusa Pacific 18-6 189 8
18. Minnesota-Crookston 17-2 129 19
19. Charleston (W.Va.) 21-3 124 RV
20. Northwood 14-4 94 20
21. St. Thomas Aquinas (N.Y.) 9-0 88 RV
22. Shorter 21-9 69 24
23. Catawba 22-7 67 RV
24. UT Tyler 21-8 52 25
25. Minnesota State 18-4 36 15
Others receiving votes: Tusculum (23-8) 28 points; Franklin Pierce (9-3) 14 points; Slippery Rock (14-5) 13 points; MSU Denver (21-7) 12 points; Western Oregon (12-6) 9 points; Barry (9-4) 2 points; North Georgia (23-9) 2 points.
Dropped Out: MSU Denver (18th); Millersville (21st); Tusculum (22nd); Franklin Pierce (23rd).