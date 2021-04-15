NCBWA Top 25

Through April 11

First-place votes in parentheses

Rank Team Rec. Pts Prev.

1. Colorado Mesa (16) 22-2 444 1

2. Lee (Tenn.) (2) 25-4 414 3

3. Central Missouri 24-4 411 4

4. Mount Olive 25-6 387 6

5. West Texas A&M 26-4 374 5

6. Illinois Springfield 21-3 346 12

7. Seton Hill 12-0 345 7

8. Tampa 9-2 316 9

9. North Greenville 23-6 304 11

T-10. Lindenwood (Mo.) 14-2 262 2

T-10. Northwest Nazarene 19-5 262 13

12. Southern New Hampshire 8-0 224 16

13. Angelo State 21-5 221 10

14. West Florida 23-7 202 14

15. UNC Pembroke 24-5 196 17

16. Missouri Southern 21-6 195 RV

17. Azusa Pacific 18-6 189 8

18. Minnesota-Crookston 17-2 129 19

19. Charleston (W.Va.) 21-3 124 RV

20. Northwood 14-4 94 20

21. St. Thomas Aquinas (N.Y.) 9-0 88 RV

22. Shorter 21-9 69 24

23. Catawba 22-7 67 RV

24. UT Tyler 21-8 52 25

25. Minnesota State 18-4 36 15

Others receiving votes: Tusculum (23-8) 28 points; Franklin Pierce (9-3) 14 points; Slippery Rock (14-5) 13 points; MSU Denver (21-7) 12 points; Western Oregon (12-6) 9 points; Barry (9-4) 2 points; North Georgia (23-9) 2 points.

Dropped Out: MSU Denver (18th); Millersville (21st); Tusculum (22nd); Franklin Pierce (23rd).