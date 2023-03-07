agate Division II Baseball Rankings, March 6, 2023 Mar 7, 2023 41 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Division II RankingsCollegiate Baseball Records as of March 6Team W-L1. North Greenville 17-22. Tampa 13-33. Columbus St. 14-34. Angelo St. 17-35. Cal. St. San Bernardino 13-16. West Chester 8-37. Rollins 11-48. Illinois-Springfield 9-39. Southern Arkansas 12-510. Montevallo 15-211. Quincy 8-312. Point Loma 8-313. Lenoir-Rhyne 16-514. East Stroudsburg 11-215. Southern New Hampshire 7-316. Molloy 7-317. Millersville 15-418. Wingate 12-619. St. Edwards 12-520. Valdosta St. 13-521. UNC Pembroke 13-422. Florida Southern 11-423. Mount Olive 12-424. Minnesota St. 8-325. Cal. Poly Pomona 10-326. Hawaii Hilo 11-227. Metropolitan St. Denver 15-328. Central Oklahoma 15-229. West Georgia 12-330. Wayne St., MI 5-1Receiving votes: Henderson St. 11-7, Colorado Mesa 9-6, Indianapolis 6-0, Wilmington 3-1, Minot St. 9-2, Ashland 6-1, Washburn 12-7, Slippery Rock 5-2, Young Harris 13-6, West Texas A&M 12-6, Shippensburg 12-5, Embry Riddle 11-5. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Sports Baseball Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Mon 2% 31° 57° Mon Monday 57°/31° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:39:50 AM Sunset: 06:12:09 PM Humidity: 72% Wind: ESE @ 3 mph UV Index: 0 Low Monday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Tue 2% 29° 54° Tue Tuesday 54°/29° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:38:20 AM Sunset: 06:13:12 PM Humidity: 47% Wind: N @ 9 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Tuesday Night Mainly clear. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Wed 5% 31° 55° Wed Wednesday 55°/31° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 06:36:49 AM Sunset: 06:14:14 PM Humidity: 46% Wind: S @ 12 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Wednesday Night Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 2% 34° 51° Thu Thursday 51°/34° A few clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:35:18 AM Sunset: 06:15:17 PM Humidity: 41% Wind: N @ 7 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Thursday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 50% 45° 53° Fri Friday 53°/45° Afternoon showers. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 50% Sunrise: 06:33:46 AM Sunset: 06:16:19 PM Humidity: 54% Wind: SSE @ 9 mph UV Index: 2 Low Friday Night Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low around 45F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Sat 74% 37° 57° Sat Saturday 57°/37° Showers. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 74% Sunrise: 06:32:14 AM Sunset: 06:17:20 PM Humidity: 66% Wind: W @ 10 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Saturday Night Rain showers early mixing with snow showers late. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 40%. Sun 32% 38° 57° Sun Sunday 57°/38° Showers of rain and snow early. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 32% Sunrise: 07:30:41 AM Sunset: 07:18:22 PM Humidity: 63% Wind: NNE @ 9 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Sunday Night Rain showers early mixing with snow showers late. Low 38F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 40%. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business