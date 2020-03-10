Division II Rankings

Collegiate Baseball

Team W-L Points

1. U.C. San Diego 17-4 240

2. Catawba 17-3 231

3. Central Missouri 18-3 225

4. Colorado Mesa 14-4 213

5. Angelo St. 19-3 211

6. Georgia College 13-2 200

7. Barry 15-4 185

8. North Greenville 17-5-1 183

9. Millersville 14-4 175

10. Tampa 13-7 157

11. Columbus St. 17-3 156

12. Alabama-Huntsville 15-5 147

13. Texas-Tyler 19-3 146

14. Ashland 7-2 144

15. Mount Olive 17-4 129

16. West Texas A&M 17-5 120

17. Valdosta St. 12-6 112

18. Biola 12-2 109

19. Bloomsburg 9-1 99

20. East Stroudsburg 12-1-2 89

21. Bellarmine 10-4 71

22. Wingate 15-5 65

23. West Georgia 13-6 63

24. Dixie State 15-3 62

25. Southern New Hampshire 10-4 47

26. Chico State 15-7 42

27. Davenport 13-2 37

28. UNC-Pembroke 17-5 20

29. Florida Southern 13-8 15

29. Newberry 15-5 15

Receiving Votes: Concordia (17-7), Mercyhurst (5-3), Seton Hill (9-4), West Chester (7-2), Charleston, WV (8-5).

NJCAA Rankings

School (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Prev

1. Wabash Valley, Ill. (8) 15-2 194 1

2. Crowder, Mo. 20-1 189 3

3. Northwest Florida St (2) 17-4 177 2

4. Iowa Western 14-4 159 5

4. Yavapai, Ariz. 22-3 159 4

6. Odessa, Texas 18-2 147 10

7. John A. Logan, Ill. 19-1 135 9

8. Central Florida 19-6 129 7

9. Johnson County, Kan. 19-1 122 12

10. McLennan, Texas 16-5 109 11

11. Grayson, Texas 14-3 100 13

12. Santa Fe, Fla. 19-5 84 14

13. San Jacinto-North, Texas 18-6 83 15

14. Chipola, Fla. 17-8 68 8

15. Salt Lake 20-4 54 18

16. Walters State, Tenn. 19-7 48 20

17. Miami Dade, Fla. 16-4 39 19

18. Barton, Kan. 17-2 25 NR

19. Cowley, Kan. 11-7 24 6

20. Dyersburg State, Tenn 14-6 11 RV

Receiving Votes

Weatherford, Texas 15-8 9 RV

Central Arizona 16-10 6 17

Pima, Ariz. 16-7 6 16

Kansas City Kansas 13-4 5 NR

Eastern Oklahoma State 18-3 4 NR

Seminole State, Okla. 18-6 4 NR

Snead State, Ala. 14-2 4 NR

Butler, Kan. 14-3 3 RV

Georgia Highlands 19-4 2 NR

Spartanburg Methodist, S.C. 14-7 1 NR

