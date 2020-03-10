Division II Rankings
Collegiate Baseball
Team W-L Points
1. U.C. San Diego 17-4 240
2. Catawba 17-3 231
3. Central Missouri 18-3 225
4. Colorado Mesa 14-4 213
5. Angelo St. 19-3 211
6. Georgia College 13-2 200
7. Barry 15-4 185
8. North Greenville 17-5-1 183
9. Millersville 14-4 175
10. Tampa 13-7 157
11. Columbus St. 17-3 156
12. Alabama-Huntsville 15-5 147
13. Texas-Tyler 19-3 146
14. Ashland 7-2 144
15. Mount Olive 17-4 129
16. West Texas A&M 17-5 120
17. Valdosta St. 12-6 112
18. Biola 12-2 109
19. Bloomsburg 9-1 99
20. East Stroudsburg 12-1-2 89
21. Bellarmine 10-4 71
22. Wingate 15-5 65
23. West Georgia 13-6 63
24. Dixie State 15-3 62
25. Southern New Hampshire 10-4 47
26. Chico State 15-7 42
27. Davenport 13-2 37
28. UNC-Pembroke 17-5 20
29. Florida Southern 13-8 15
29. Newberry 15-5 15
Receiving Votes: Concordia (17-7), Mercyhurst (5-3), Seton Hill (9-4), West Chester (7-2), Charleston, WV (8-5).
NJCAA Rankings
School (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Prev
1. Wabash Valley, Ill. (8) 15-2 194 1
2. Crowder, Mo. 20-1 189 3
3. Northwest Florida St (2) 17-4 177 2
4. Iowa Western 14-4 159 5
4. Yavapai, Ariz. 22-3 159 4
6. Odessa, Texas 18-2 147 10
7. John A. Logan, Ill. 19-1 135 9
8. Central Florida 19-6 129 7
9. Johnson County, Kan. 19-1 122 12
10. McLennan, Texas 16-5 109 11
11. Grayson, Texas 14-3 100 13
12. Santa Fe, Fla. 19-5 84 14
13. San Jacinto-North, Texas 18-6 83 15
14. Chipola, Fla. 17-8 68 8
15. Salt Lake 20-4 54 18
16. Walters State, Tenn. 19-7 48 20
17. Miami Dade, Fla. 16-4 39 19
18. Barton, Kan. 17-2 25 NR
19. Cowley, Kan. 11-7 24 6
20. Dyersburg State, Tenn 14-6 11 RV
Receiving Votes
Weatherford, Texas 15-8 9 RV
Central Arizona 16-10 6 17
Pima, Ariz. 16-7 6 16
Kansas City Kansas 13-4 5 NR
Eastern Oklahoma State 18-3 4 NR
Seminole State, Okla. 18-6 4 NR
Snead State, Ala. 14-2 4 NR
Butler, Kan. 14-3 3 RV
Georgia Highlands 19-4 2 NR
Spartanburg Methodist, S.C. 14-7 1 NR