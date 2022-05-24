agate Division II Baseball Rankings, May 23, 2022 May 24, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Division II RankingsCollegiate BaseballTeam W-L Pts1. North Greenville 48-9 1772. Point Loma Nazarene 46-7 1753. Southern Arkansas 44-11 1674. Tampa 44-11 1635. Angelo St. 48-11 1566. Columbus St. 42-11 1457. Southern New Hampshire 44-9 1428. Illinois-Springfield 46-8 1389. Augustana 47-11-1 13210. Colorado Mesa 42-15 12511. Rollins 38-15 11512. Wingate 48-10 11213. Central Missouri 46-9 10414. Azusa Pacific 37-17 10215. West Chester 32-12 9816. Molloy 38-17 9217. East Stroudsburg 40-18 8018. Lenoir-Rhyne 46-13 7619. St. Leo 36-17 7420. Quincy 36-23 6721. Henderson St. 40-17 6322. Minnesota St. 39-9 6023. Nova Southeastern 36-17 5224. Cal. St. Monterey Bay 38-17 4125. Young Harris 39-19 2926. Davenport 36-23 2727. Charleston, WV 40-18 2528. West Texas A&M 39-19 1829. Wayne St., MI 37-19 12T30. Valdosta St. 31-16 8T30. Florida Southern 29-21 8T30. Lee 33-24 8Receiving Votes: Cal. Poly Pomona (35-19), Delta St. (32-17), Texas A&M Kingsville (33-20), Millersville (42-14), Northeastern St. (38-18), Washburn (33-22). Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Texas Pomona Cal. Baseball Vote Ranking Team Pt Tampa Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Mon 0% 48° 70° Mon Monday 70°/48° Cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:55:07 AM Sunset: 08:27:17 PM Humidity: 33% Wind: NW @ 6 mph UV Index: 0 Low Monday Night Cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 1% 45° 71° Tue Tuesday 71°/45° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 05:54:28 AM Sunset: 08:28:06 PM Humidity: 23% Wind: NNW @ 13 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Tuesday Night A mostly clear sky. Low around 45F. NNW winds shifting to ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Wed 0% 51° 80° Wed Wednesday 80°/51° Sunny. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:53:52 AM Sunset: 08:28:54 PM Humidity: 20% Wind: N @ 8 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Wednesday Night Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 0% 59° 90° Thu Thursday 90°/59° A few clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:53:17 AM Sunset: 08:29:42 PM Humidity: 17% Wind: NE @ 8 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Thursday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 0% 61° 91° Fri Friday 91°/61° Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:52:44 AM Sunset: 08:30:29 PM Humidity: 12% Wind: SW @ 18 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Friday Night Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Sat 3% 55° 87° Sat Saturday 87°/55° More clouds than sun. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 05:52:13 AM Sunset: 08:31:15 PM Humidity: 14% Wind: SW @ 17 mph UV Index: 6 High Saturday Night Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 55F. WNW winds shifting to E at 10 to 20 mph. Sun 14% 51° 83° Sun Sunday 83°/51° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 14% Sunrise: 05:51:43 AM Sunset: 08:32 PM Humidity: 25% Wind: SW @ 16 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Sunday Night Clear to partly cloudy. Low 51F. NW winds shifting to ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business