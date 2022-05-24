Division II Rankings

Collegiate Baseball

Team W-L Pts

1. North Greenville 48-9 177

2. Point Loma Nazarene 46-7 175

3. Southern Arkansas 44-11 167

4. Tampa 44-11 163

5. Angelo St. 48-11 156

6. Columbus St. 42-11 145

7. Southern New Hampshire 44-9 142

8. Illinois-Springfield 46-8 138

9. Augustana 47-11-1 132

10. Colorado Mesa 42-15 125

11. Rollins 38-15 115

12. Wingate 48-10 112

13. Central Missouri 46-9 104

14. Azusa Pacific 37-17 102

15. West Chester 32-12 98

16. Molloy 38-17 92

17. East Stroudsburg 40-18 80

18. Lenoir-Rhyne 46-13 76

19. St. Leo 36-17 74

20. Quincy 36-23 67

21. Henderson St. 40-17 63

22. Minnesota St. 39-9 60

23. Nova Southeastern 36-17 52

24. Cal. St. Monterey Bay 38-17 41

25. Young Harris 39-19 29

26. Davenport 36-23 27

27. Charleston, WV 40-18 25

28. West Texas A&M 39-19 18

29. Wayne St., MI 37-19 12

T30. Valdosta St. 31-16 8

T30. Florida Southern 29-21 8

T30. Lee 33-24 8

Receiving Votes: Cal. Poly Pomona (35-19), Delta St. (32-17), Texas A&M Kingsville (33-20), Millersville (42-14), Northeastern St. (38-18), Washburn (33-22).

