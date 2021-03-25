NCAA Division II Volleyball
American Volleyball Coaches Association
Team (1st votes) Pts W-L Pvs
1. Lewis (45) 1173 13-0 1
2. Colorado Mesa (1) 1120 12-0 2
3. Hillsdale 1034 16-1 3
4. Metro State 1014 11-1 4
5. Oklahoma Baptist (1) 921 14-0 6
6. Texas A&M-Kingsville 885 12-0 8
7. Harding 862 8-0 7
8. Missouri-St. Louis 781 10-2 10
9. Angelo State 761 13-2 9
10. Gannon 743 8-0 11
11. Nebraska-Kearney 671 8-2 12
12. Texas-Tyler 623 12-0 14
13. Colorado School of Mines 586 8-3 5
T-14. Findlay 495 9-3 15
T-14. Washburn 495 9-3 19
16. Walsh 450 11-2 16
17. Wheeling 390 11-2 18
18. NW Missouri State 348 6-2 17
19. Tampa 329 3-0 20
20. Michigan Tech 283 7-1 22
T-21. Northern Michigan 223 9-1 24
T-21. Regis 223 10-4 21
23. West Texas A&M 168 10-3 22
24. Central Missouri 145 7-1 25
25. Southern Indiana 126 10-4 13
Receiving votes: CSU-Pueblo 63; Alaska-Anchorage 51; Azusa Pacific 47; Montevallo 40; Palm Beach Atlantic 33; Arkansas Tech University 30; Ferris State 27; Quincy 27; Flagler 14; Fairmont State 10; West Virginia State 9; Arkansas-Fort Smith 8; Grand Valley State 8; Wingate 8; Cedarville 7; Central Oklahoma 7; Missouri S&T 5
NCAA Division II Baseball
Collegiate Baseball
Team W-L Points
1. Tampa 7-1 240
2. Colorado Mesa 12-2 231
3. Angelo St. 14-2 225
4. Augustana 6-1 213
5. Central Missouri 15-4 209
6. Lee 17-2 201
7. West Texas A&M 18-3 193
8. Tusculum 17-4 184
9. North Greenville 17-6 174
10. Missouri Southern 15-3 168
11. Lindenwood 12-0 162
12. Catawba 12-4 148
13. West Florida 17-5 145
14. Azusa Pacific 11-2 137
15. Mount Olive 15-5 128
16. Seton Hill 8-0 119
17. UNC-Pembroke 15-5 115
18. Metropolitan St.-Denver 15-1 102
19. Illinois-Springfield 10-2 96
20. Charleston 9-3 83
21. Southern New Hampshire 0-0 77
T- 22. North Georgia 15-6 64
T-22. Carson-Newman 15-4 64
24. Florida Southern 4-1 59
25. Columbus St. 9-6 42
26. Valdosta St. 13-6 35
27. Quincy 8-4 33
28. Northwest Nazarene 13-3 28
29. Minnesota St.-Mankato 6-1 20
30. Northwood 8-2 9
Receiving Votes: Texas-Tyler 13-6, Millersville 6-3, Bloomsburg 5-3, Mercyhurst 9-3.
NCAA Division II Softball
National Fastpitch Coaches Association
Team (1st votes) W-L Pts. Prev.
1. North Georgia (10) 12-0 393 1
2. Texas A&M-Commerce (6) 18-4 389 2
3. Augustana (S.D.) 8-2 363 3
4. Lincoln Memorial 22-1 349 4
5. Rollins 8-0 337 5
6. UT Tyler 18-4 326 6
7. Valdosta State 16-3 305 7
8. Concordia Irvine 9-4 280 10
9. Southern Arkansas 9-3 269 12
10. West Texas A&M 18-6 241 18
11. Indianapolis 11-2 226 13
12. Rogers State 12-6 210 9
13. Young Harris 17-4 206 16
14. Texas A&M-Kingsville 16-5 195 15
15. Winona State 11-2 182 14
16. Oklahoma Christian 17-5 167 8
17. West Florida 18-7 149 21
18. Saint Anselm 1-1 104 17
19. Grand Valley State 9-3 97 19
20. Colorado Mesa 12-0 75 22
21. Shepherd 14-1 61 NR
22. UAH 14-7 48 25
23. Saint Leo 8-4 46 11
24. Angelo State 16-7 43 24
25. Central Oklahoma 14-6 41 23
Receiving votes: West Chester (24), Anderson (22), Western Washington (17), Minnesota State (16), Northwest Nazarene (9), Texas A&M International (6), Central Missouri (2), Auburn Montgomery (1), Trevecca Nazarene (1).