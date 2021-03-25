NCAA Division II Volleyball

American Volleyball Coaches Association

Team (1st votes) Pts W-L Pvs

1. Lewis (45) 1173 13-0 1

2. Colorado Mesa (1) 1120 12-0 2

3. Hillsdale 1034 16-1 3

4. Metro State 1014 11-1 4

5. Oklahoma Baptist (1) 921 14-0 6

6. Texas A&M-Kingsville 885 12-0 8

7. Harding 862 8-0 7

8. Missouri-St. Louis 781 10-2 10

9. Angelo State 761 13-2 9

10. Gannon 743 8-0 11

11. Nebraska-Kearney 671 8-2 12

12. Texas-Tyler 623 12-0 14

13. Colorado School of Mines 586 8-3 5

T-14. Findlay 495 9-3 15

T-14. Washburn 495 9-3 19

16. Walsh 450 11-2 16

17. Wheeling 390 11-2 18

18. NW Missouri State 348 6-2 17

19. Tampa 329 3-0 20

20. Michigan Tech 283 7-1 22

T-21. Northern Michigan 223 9-1 24

T-21. Regis 223 10-4 21

23. West Texas A&M 168 10-3 22

24. Central Missouri 145 7-1 25

25. Southern Indiana 126 10-4 13

Receiving votes: CSU-Pueblo 63; Alaska-Anchorage 51; Azusa Pacific 47; Montevallo 40; Palm Beach Atlantic 33; Arkansas Tech University 30; Ferris State 27; Quincy 27; Flagler 14; Fairmont State 10; West Virginia State 9; Arkansas-Fort Smith 8; Grand Valley State 8; Wingate 8; Cedarville 7; Central Oklahoma 7; Missouri S&T 5

NCAA Division II Baseball

Collegiate Baseball

Team W-L Points

1. Tampa 7-1 240

2. Colorado Mesa 12-2 231

3. Angelo St. 14-2 225

4. Augustana 6-1 213

5. Central Missouri 15-4 209

6. Lee 17-2 201

7. West Texas A&M 18-3 193

8. Tusculum 17-4 184

9. North Greenville 17-6 174

10. Missouri Southern 15-3 168

11. Lindenwood 12-0 162

12. Catawba 12-4 148

13. West Florida 17-5 145

14. Azusa Pacific 11-2 137

15. Mount Olive 15-5 128

16. Seton Hill 8-0 119

17. UNC-Pembroke 15-5 115

18. Metropolitan St.-Denver 15-1 102

19. Illinois-Springfield 10-2 96

20. Charleston 9-3 83

21. Southern New Hampshire 0-0 77

T- 22. North Georgia 15-6 64

T-22. Carson-Newman 15-4 64

24. Florida Southern 4-1 59

25. Columbus St. 9-6 42

26. Valdosta St. 13-6 35

27. Quincy 8-4 33

28. Northwest Nazarene 13-3 28

29. Minnesota St.-Mankato 6-1 20

30. Northwood 8-2 9

Receiving Votes: Texas-Tyler 13-6, Millersville 6-3, Bloomsburg 5-3, Mercyhurst 9-3.

NCAA Division II Softball

National Fastpitch Coaches Association

Team (1st votes) W-L Pts. Prev.

1. North Georgia (10) 12-0 393 1

2. Texas A&M-Commerce (6) 18-4 389 2

3. Augustana (S.D.) 8-2 363 3

4. Lincoln Memorial 22-1 349 4

5. Rollins 8-0 337 5

6. UT Tyler 18-4 326 6

7. Valdosta State 16-3 305 7

8. Concordia Irvine 9-4 280 10

9. Southern Arkansas 9-3 269 12

10. West Texas A&M 18-6 241 18

11. Indianapolis 11-2 226 13

12. Rogers State 12-6 210 9

13. Young Harris 17-4 206 16

14. Texas A&M-Kingsville 16-5 195 15

15. Winona State 11-2 182 14

16. Oklahoma Christian 17-5 167 8

17. West Florida 18-7 149 21

18. Saint Anselm 1-1 104 17

19. Grand Valley State 9-3 97 19

20. Colorado Mesa 12-0 75 22

21. Shepherd 14-1 61 NR

22. UAH 14-7 48 25

23. Saint Leo 8-4 46 11

24. Angelo State 16-7 43 24

25. Central Oklahoma 14-6 41 23

Receiving votes: West Chester (24), Anderson (22), Western Washington (17), Minnesota State (16), Northwest Nazarene (9), Texas A&M International (6), Central Missouri (2), Auburn Montgomery (1), Trevecca Nazarene (1).