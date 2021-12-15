agate Division II Basketball Rankings, Dec. 14, 2021 Dec 15, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Division II RankingsMen’s American Basketball Coaches AssociationTeam (1st votes) W-L Pts Prev. 1. Lubbock Christian (13) 9-0 396 12. Northwest Missouri State (3) 9-1 384 23. Mercyhurst 8-0 361 34. West Texas A&M 10-1 341 4 5. Nova Southeastern 7-0 333 56. Indiana (PA) 7-0 327 67. Chico State 8-0 307 78. Augusta 8-0 291 8 9. West Liberty 8-1 267 1010. Lincoln Memorial 8-1 244 1111. Embry-Riddle 10-1 211 1612. Cal State San Bernardino 8-1 207 11 13. Hillsdale 8-1 192 1514. Fairmont State 7-1 152 1715. Cal State San Marcos 9-0 151 2316. Ferris State 9-1 148 20 17. Minnesota Duluth 11-0 132 2218. Dominican 9-1 109 1419. Barry 8-1 104 1220. Truman State 7-2 85 19 21. Queens 8-2 84 922. Grand Valley State 8-1 78 2423. Augustana 10-1 59 NR24. Upper Iowa 9-1 44 NR 25. Union 9-1 39 21Others receiving votes: Fort Hays State (Kan.) 37, Georgia College 20, Regis (Colo.) 17, Emmanuel (Ga.) 12, Texas-Tyler 12, Angelo State (Texas) 11, Flagler (Fla.) 11, UNC Pembroke 9, Columbus State (Ga.) 6, Stonehill (Mass.) 6, West Florida 5, Texas A&M International 4, Southwest Baptist (Mo.) 2, Texas A&M-Commerce 1, Wingate (N.C.) 1.Women’s Basketball Coaches AssociationTeam (1st votes) W-L Pts Prev. 1. Lubbock Christian (16) 10-1 535 22. Drury 11-1 516 33. Texas A&M-Commerce (5) 8-0 505 54. Lander 7-1 468 6 5t. Alaska Anchorage 6-0 433 75t. Fort Hays State (1) 7-1 433 17. Glenville State 8-0 405 88. Indiana, PA 8-0 379 9 9. Ashland 7-1 341 1010. Western Washington 7-0 325 1111. Azusa Pacific 7-1 315 1212. Nebraska Kearney 8-1 279 17 13. Tampa 10-2 273 1314. North Georgia 7-1 267 415. Valdosta State 7-1 221 1516. Gannon 5-1 208 14 17. Colorado Mines 8-1 187 1618. Grand Valley State 8-1 163 1919. Union, TN 8-2 158 1820. Saint Cloud State 7-1 128 23 21. SW Oklahoma State 9-2 111 2122. Catawba 8-0 81 NR23. CSU Pueblo 7-2 67 2224. Minnesota State Mankato 9-0 52 NR 25. Barton 7-1 49 25Others receiving votes: University of the Sciences (7-1) 41; Eckerd (6-0) 29; Michigan Tech (8-2) 24; Lee, TN (8-2) 22; Carson-Newman (8-2) 15; Ferris State (10-1) 14; Saginaw Valley State (8-2) 14; Southern Indiana (7-1) 14; Shepherd (8-0) 10; Southern New Hampshire (8-1) 7; West Florida (7-1) 5; Savannah State (6-0) 4. Facebook Twitter Email Print Recommended for you Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses High Q Rockies +1(844)420-3265 Website Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Find a local business Sponsored Content Avoid injuries on the slope “Bariatric surgery was the key to my health” Helping local children Birth plans tailored to you Seven tips for recovering from knee replacement surgery