Division II Rankings

Men’s American Basketball Coaches Association

Team (1st votes) W-L Pts Prev.

1. Lubbock Christian (13) 9-0 396 1

2. Northwest Missouri State (3) 9-1 384 2

3. Mercyhurst 8-0 361 3

4. West Texas A&M 10-1 341 4

5. Nova Southeastern 7-0 333 5

6. Indiana (PA) 7-0 327 6

7. Chico State 8-0 307 7

8. Augusta 8-0 291 8

9. West Liberty 8-1 267 10

10. Lincoln Memorial 8-1 244 11

11. Embry-Riddle 10-1 211 16

12. Cal State San Bernardino 8-1 207 11

13. Hillsdale 8-1 192 15

14. Fairmont State 7-1 152 17

15. Cal State San Marcos 9-0 151 23

16. Ferris State 9-1 148 20

17. Minnesota Duluth 11-0 132 22

18. Dominican 9-1 109 14

19. Barry 8-1 104 12

20. Truman State 7-2 85 19

21. Queens 8-2 84 9

22. Grand Valley State 8-1 78 24

23. Augustana 10-1 59 NR

24. Upper Iowa 9-1 44 NR

25. Union 9-1 39 21

Others receiving votes: Fort Hays State (Kan.) 37, Georgia College 20, Regis (Colo.) 17, Emmanuel (Ga.) 12, Texas-Tyler 12, Angelo State (Texas) 11, Flagler (Fla.) 11, UNC Pembroke 9, Columbus State (Ga.) 6, Stonehill (Mass.) 6, West Florida 5, Texas A&M International 4, Southwest Baptist (Mo.) 2, Texas A&M-Commerce 1, Wingate (N.C.) 1.

Women’s Basketball Coaches Association

Team (1st votes) W-L Pts Prev.

1. Lubbock Christian (16) 10-1 535 2

2. Drury 11-1 516 3

3. Texas A&M-Commerce (5) 8-0 505 5

4. Lander 7-1 468 6

5t. Alaska Anchorage 6-0 433 7

5t. Fort Hays State (1) 7-1 433 1

7. Glenville State 8-0 405 8

8. Indiana, PA 8-0 379 9

9. Ashland 7-1 341 10

10. Western Washington 7-0 325 11

11. Azusa Pacific 7-1 315 12

12. Nebraska Kearney 8-1 279 17

13. Tampa 10-2 273 13

14. North Georgia 7-1 267 4

15. Valdosta State 7-1 221 15

16. Gannon 5-1 208 14

17. Colorado Mines 8-1 187 16

18. Grand Valley State 8-1 163 19

19. Union, TN 8-2 158 18

20. Saint Cloud State 7-1 128 23

21. SW Oklahoma State 9-2 111 21

22. Catawba 8-0 81 NR

23. CSU Pueblo 7-2 67 22

24. Minnesota State Mankato 9-0 52 NR

25. Barton 7-1 49 25

Others receiving votes: University of the Sciences (7-1) 41; Eckerd (6-0) 29; Michigan Tech (8-2) 24; Lee, TN (8-2) 22; Carson-Newman (8-2) 15; Ferris State (10-1) 14; Saginaw Valley State (8-2) 14; Southern Indiana (7-1) 14; Shepherd (8-0) 10; Southern New Hampshire (8-1) 7; West Florida (7-1) 5; Savannah State (6-0) 4.

