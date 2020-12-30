Division II Rankings
Men
National Association of Basketball Coaches
Through games of Dec. 29
1. Northwest Missouri State (16) 3-0 400 1
2. Lincoln Memorial 5-0 384 2
3. West Texas A&M 1-0 366 3
4. Colorado School of Mines 6-0 346 5
5. Washburn 6-0 295 10
6. West Liberty 0-0 271 4
7. Truman State 5-0 262 12
8. Northern State (S.D.) 0-0 240 6
9. St. Edwards 2-0 239 11
10. Findlay 4-0 236 15
11. Valdosta State 1-0 233 9
12. St. Thomas Aquinas 0-0 230 7
13. Azusa Pacific 0-0 224 8
14. Colorado Mesa 6-0 190 17
15. Augusta 2-0 167 16
16. Augustana (S.D.) 0-0 159 13
17. Mercyhurst 3-0 158 21
18. Point Loma 0-0 130 14
19. Queens (N.C.) 2-2 96 20
20. Alabama Huntsville 2-1 90 22
21. Fairmont State 0-0 75 18
22. Missouri Western 5-1 67 19
23. Hillsdale 3-0 62 NR
24. Tusculum 3-0 53 NR
25. Dallas Baptist 2-0 42 NR
Others receiving votes: Charleston (W.Va.) 33, Sioux Falls (S.D.) 27, Lubbock Christian (Texas) 20, Seattle Pacific (Wash.) 18, Flagler (Fla.) 16, UNC Pembroke 15, Southwest Baptist (Mo.) 10, Lindenwood (Mo.) 9, Daemen (N.Y.) 8, Missouri-St. Louis 8, Southern Indiana 7, Southern Nazarene (Okla.) 4, Texas A&M-Kingsville 4, UT-Permian Basin (Texas) 2, Wingate (N.C.) 2, Minnesota State 1, Union (Tenn.) 1.
Note: The Women’s Basketball Coaches Association national rankings will begin in January.