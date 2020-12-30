Division II Rankings

Men

National Association of Basketball Coaches

Through games of Dec. 29

1. Northwest Missouri State (16) 3-0 400 1

2. Lincoln Memorial 5-0 384 2

3. West Texas A&M 1-0 366 3

4. Colorado School of Mines 6-0 346 5

5. Washburn 6-0 295 10

6. West Liberty 0-0 271 4

7. Truman State 5-0 262 12

8. Northern State (S.D.) 0-0 240 6

9. St. Edwards 2-0 239 11

10. Findlay 4-0 236 15

11. Valdosta State 1-0 233 9

12. St. Thomas Aquinas 0-0 230 7

13. Azusa Pacific 0-0 224 8

14. Colorado Mesa 6-0 190 17

15. Augusta 2-0 167 16

16. Augustana (S.D.) 0-0 159 13

17. Mercyhurst 3-0 158 21

18. Point Loma 0-0 130 14

19. Queens (N.C.) 2-2 96 20

20. Alabama Huntsville 2-1 90 22

21. Fairmont State 0-0 75 18

22. Missouri Western 5-1 67 19

23. Hillsdale 3-0 62 NR

24. Tusculum 3-0 53 NR

25. Dallas Baptist 2-0 42 NR

Others receiving votes: Charleston (W.Va.) 33, Sioux Falls (S.D.) 27, Lubbock Christian (Texas) 20, Seattle Pacific (Wash.) 18, Flagler (Fla.) 16, UNC Pembroke 15, Southwest Baptist (Mo.) 10, Lindenwood (Mo.) 9, Daemen (N.Y.) 8, Missouri-St. Louis 8, Southern Indiana 7, Southern Nazarene (Okla.) 4, Texas A&M-Kingsville 4, UT-Permian Basin (Texas) 2, Wingate (N.C.) 2, Minnesota State 1, Union (Tenn.) 1.

Note: The Women’s Basketball Coaches Association national rankings will begin in January.

