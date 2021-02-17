Division II Rankings

Men’s National Association of Basketball Coaches

Team (1st) W-L Pts. Prev.

1. Colorado School of Mines (12) 12-0 395 1

2. Northern State (3) 14-0 385 2

3. Northwest Missouri State (1) 17-1 371 3

4. West Texas A&M 9-1 347 5

5. Truman State 14-1 326 6

6. Mercyhurst 9-0 313 7

7. Colorado Mesa 14-1 301 8

8. Lincoln Memorial 16-2 276 4

9. Lubbock Christian 14-0 267 9

10. Alabama Huntsville 11-1 265 10

11. Hillsdale 15-1 255 11

12. Texas A&M-Kingsville 13-1 197 13

13. Dallas Baptist 13-2 192 15

14. Point Loma 5-0 189 14

15. Washburn 14-3 171 16

16. St. Thomas Aquinas 6-0 158 17

17. Northwest Nazarene 8-1 139 18

18. Flagler 10-2 123 21

19. Queens (N.C.) 12-4 101 20

20. Charleston (W.Va.) 10-2 95 22

21. Gannon 6-0 74 24

22. West Liberty 9-3 62 23

23. Findlay 13-4 59 12

24. Southern Indiana 11-3 45 NR

25. Valdosta State 12-4 37 25

Others receiving votes: Fairmont State (W.Va.) 15, Lee (Tenn.) 15, Arkansas Monticello 7, Georgia College 7, Sioux Falls (S.D.) 7, Lenoir-Rhyne (N.C.) 5, Southwest Baptist (Mo.) 4, Miles (Ala.) 2, Biola (Calif.) 1, Glenville State (W.Va.) 1, Oklahoma Baptist 1.

Division II Rankings

Women’s Basketball Coaches Association

Team (1st) W-L Pts Pvs.

1. Lubbock Christian (21) 11-0 548 1

2. Lander (1) 12-0; 519 2

3. Charleston, WV 12-0 493 3

4. Drury 13-1 469 4

5. West Texas A&M 14-1 444 5

6. Minnesota Duluth 9-0 436 6

7. Hawaii Pacific 8-0 386 8

8. Fort Hays State 16-2 371 9

9. Grand Valley State 12-1 354 11

10. Valdosta State 16-2 337 10

11. Carson-Newman 12-1 332 12

12. Nebraska Kearney 16-2 293 13

13. North Georgia 12-1 271 16

14. Arkansas Tech 9-0 245 18

15. Texas A&M-Commerce 10-2 239 7

16. Central Missouri 16-2 200 20

17. Daemen 6-1 166 19

18. Glenville State 8-1 145 21

19. Michigan Tech 12-1 140 23

20. Southwestern Oklahoma State 12-2 135 15

21. Western Colorado 11-2 134 14

22. Gannon 9-1 110 22

23. Benedict 7-0 93 24

24. Cedarville 17-3 67 17

25. Colorado Mines 13-2 65 NR

Others receiving votes: Belmont Abbey (15-2) 49; Emporia State (14-4) 17; Tusculum (13-2) 14; Tuskegee (9-0) 12; American International (3-1) 10; Notre Dame, OH (10-2) 10; Union, TN (12-4) 8; Truman State (12-3) 7.

