Division II Rankings
Men’s National Association of Basketball Coaches
Team (1st) W-L Pts. Prev.
1. Colorado School of Mines (12) 12-0 395 1
2. Northern State (3) 14-0 385 2
3. Northwest Missouri State (1) 17-1 371 3
4. West Texas A&M 9-1 347 5
5. Truman State 14-1 326 6
6. Mercyhurst 9-0 313 7
7. Colorado Mesa 14-1 301 8
8. Lincoln Memorial 16-2 276 4
9. Lubbock Christian 14-0 267 9
10. Alabama Huntsville 11-1 265 10
11. Hillsdale 15-1 255 11
12. Texas A&M-Kingsville 13-1 197 13
13. Dallas Baptist 13-2 192 15
14. Point Loma 5-0 189 14
15. Washburn 14-3 171 16
16. St. Thomas Aquinas 6-0 158 17
17. Northwest Nazarene 8-1 139 18
18. Flagler 10-2 123 21
19. Queens (N.C.) 12-4 101 20
20. Charleston (W.Va.) 10-2 95 22
21. Gannon 6-0 74 24
22. West Liberty 9-3 62 23
23. Findlay 13-4 59 12
24. Southern Indiana 11-3 45 NR
25. Valdosta State 12-4 37 25
Others receiving votes: Fairmont State (W.Va.) 15, Lee (Tenn.) 15, Arkansas Monticello 7, Georgia College 7, Sioux Falls (S.D.) 7, Lenoir-Rhyne (N.C.) 5, Southwest Baptist (Mo.) 4, Miles (Ala.) 2, Biola (Calif.) 1, Glenville State (W.Va.) 1, Oklahoma Baptist 1.
Division II Rankings
Women’s Basketball Coaches Association
Team (1st) W-L Pts Pvs.
1. Lubbock Christian (21) 11-0 548 1
2. Lander (1) 12-0; 519 2
3. Charleston, WV 12-0 493 3
4. Drury 13-1 469 4
5. West Texas A&M 14-1 444 5
6. Minnesota Duluth 9-0 436 6
7. Hawaii Pacific 8-0 386 8
8. Fort Hays State 16-2 371 9
9. Grand Valley State 12-1 354 11
10. Valdosta State 16-2 337 10
11. Carson-Newman 12-1 332 12
12. Nebraska Kearney 16-2 293 13
13. North Georgia 12-1 271 16
14. Arkansas Tech 9-0 245 18
15. Texas A&M-Commerce 10-2 239 7
16. Central Missouri 16-2 200 20
17. Daemen 6-1 166 19
18. Glenville State 8-1 145 21
19. Michigan Tech 12-1 140 23
20. Southwestern Oklahoma State 12-2 135 15
21. Western Colorado 11-2 134 14
22. Gannon 9-1 110 22
23. Benedict 7-0 93 24
24. Cedarville 17-3 67 17
25. Colorado Mines 13-2 65 NR
Others receiving votes: Belmont Abbey (15-2) 49; Emporia State (14-4) 17; Tusculum (13-2) 14; Tuskegee (9-0) 12; American International (3-1) 10; Notre Dame, OH (10-2) 10; Union, TN (12-4) 8; Truman State (12-3) 7.