Division II Rankings
National Association of Basketball Coaches
Men
Team (1st votes) W-L Pts LW
1. Colorado School of Mines (13) 10-0 396 1
2. Northern State (S.D.) (2) 12-0 383 2
3. Northwest Missouri State (1) 14-1 371 3
4. Lincoln Memorial 15-1 351 4
5. West Texas A&M 7-1 330 5
6. Truman State 12-1 313 7
7. Mercyhurst 7-0 303 8
8. Colorado Mesa 13-1 289 9
9. Lubbock Christian 12-0 272 10
10. Alabama Huntsville 8-1 251 11
11. Hillsdale 13-1 246 12
12. Findlay (Ohio) 12-2 212 6
13. Texas A&M-Kingsville 13-1 196 14
14. Point Loma 3-0 187 13
15. Dallas Baptist 12-2 180 15
16. Washburn 12-3 153 17
17. St. Thomas Aquinas 2-0 143 19
18. Northwest Nazarene 8-1 94 23
19. Lee 9-2 91 18
20. Queens (N.C.) 9-4 87 16
21. Flagler 8-2 61 NR
22. Charleston (W.Va.) 7-2 51 NR
23. West Liberty (W.Va.) 7-3 46 NR
24. Gannon (Pa.) 4-0 31 NR
25. Valdosta State 10-4 28 20
Others receiving votes: Sioux Falls (S.D.) 27, Fairmont State (W.Va.) 21, Lenoir-Rhyne (N.C.) 20, Dominican (N.Y.) 16, Azusa Pacific (Calif.) 11, Southern Indiana 7, Glenville State (W.Va.) 6, St. Edward’s (Texas) 6, Michigan Tech 5, Southern Arkansas 5, Union (Tenn.) 5, Oklahoma Baptist 4, Georgia College 2.