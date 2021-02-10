Division II Rankings

National Association of Basketball Coaches

Men

Team (1st votes) W-L Pts LW

1. Colorado School of Mines (13) 10-0 396 1

2. Northern State (S.D.) (2) 12-0 383 2

3. Northwest Missouri State (1) 14-1 371 3

4. Lincoln Memorial 15-1 351 4

5. West Texas A&M 7-1 330 5

6. Truman State 12-1 313 7

7. Mercyhurst 7-0 303 8

8. Colorado Mesa 13-1 289 9

9. Lubbock Christian 12-0 272 10

10. Alabama Huntsville 8-1 251 11

11. Hillsdale 13-1 246 12

12. Findlay (Ohio) 12-2 212 6

13. Texas A&M-Kingsville 13-1 196 14

14. Point Loma 3-0 187 13

15. Dallas Baptist 12-2 180 15

16. Washburn 12-3 153 17

17. St. Thomas Aquinas 2-0 143 19

18. Northwest Nazarene 8-1 94 23

19. Lee 9-2 91 18

20. Queens (N.C.) 9-4 87 16

21. Flagler 8-2 61 NR

22. Charleston (W.Va.) 7-2 51 NR

23. West Liberty (W.Va.) 7-3 46 NR

24. Gannon (Pa.) 4-0 31 NR

25. Valdosta State 10-4 28 20

Others receiving votes: Sioux Falls (S.D.) 27, Fairmont State (W.Va.) 21, Lenoir-Rhyne (N.C.) 20, Dominican (N.Y.) 16, Azusa Pacific (Calif.) 11, Southern Indiana 7, Glenville State (W.Va.) 6, St. Edward’s (Texas) 6, Michigan Tech 5, Southern Arkansas 5, Union (Tenn.) 5, Oklahoma Baptist 4, Georgia College 2.

