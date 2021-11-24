Division II Rankings

Men

American Basketball Coaches Association

Team (1st votes) W-L Pts Prev

1. Lubbock Christian (9) 4-0 386 9

2. Truman State (3) 4-0 383 6

3. Northwest Missouri State (3) 4-1 335 1

4. Mercyhurst 4-0 332 12

5. Queens (NC) 4-0 309 16

6. West Texas A&M 5-1 307 3

7. West Liberty 4-0 299 14

8. Nova Southeastern 2-0 294 13

9. Indiana (Pa) 4-0 270 18

10. Fairmont State 4-0 218 22

11. Cal Poly Pomona 4-0 185 NR

12. Chico State 3-0 179 NR

13. Augustana (1) 4-0 162 NR

14. Ferris State 4-0 155 NR

15. Embry-Riddle 6-0 145 NR

16. Hillsdale 3-1 142 7

17. Augusta 3-0 114 NR

18. Angelo State 4-0 110 NR

19. Hawai’i Hilo 4-0 82 NR

20. Valdosta State 2-1 76 NR

21. Cal State San Bernadino 4-0 73 NR

22. Lincoln Memorial 3-1 71 17

23. Grand Valley State 2-0 69 NR

24. Southern New Hampshire 4-0 62 NR

25. Dallas Baptist 3-1 50 19

Others receiving votes: Minnesota State 41, Flagler 40, Southern Indiana 37, UNC Pembroke 36, Dominican 34, Union 29, Barry 26, Miles 20, Northern State 18, St. Thomas Aquinas 13, Ashland 12, Alabama Huntsville 10, Washburn 9, CU-Colorado Springs 7, Upper Iowa 7, Charleston 6, Seattle Pacific 6, Cal State San Marcos 5, Point Loma 5, Colorado Mesa 4, Florida Southern 4, Stonehill 3, St. Edward’s 2, Wingate 2, Biola 1, Fort Lewis 1, Missouri-St. Louis 1, Saint Rose 1.

Division II Rankings

Women

Women’s Basketball Coaches Association

Team (1st votes) W-L Pts Prev

1. Fort Hays State (14) 4-0 522 4

2. Lubbock Christian (7) 6-1 492 1

3. Drury 6-1 469 2

4. North Georgia (1) 5-0 454 6

5. Lander 3-1 436 3

6. Ashland 3-0 425 8

7. Texas A&M-Commerce 3-0 422 10

8. Gannon 2-0 378 9

9. Alaska Anchorage 3-0 361 12

10. Glenville State 3-0 330 14

11. Azusa Pacific 4-1 283 5

12. Indiana, PA 4-0 183 RV

13. Western Washington 3-0 180 RV

14t. Minnesota Duluth 2-1 176 18

14t. Tampa 5-2 176 11

16t. Bentley 2-0 165 22

16t. Union, TN 2-1 165 19

18. Grand Valley State 3-0 163 RV

19. Carson-Newman 3-1 145 21

20. Lee, TN 4-0 138 RV

21. Barton 3-0 111 RV

22. Tuskegee 2-0 101 RV

23. Valdosta State 2-1 94 15

24. Colorado Mines 3-1 75 23

25. Central Missouri 3-3 72 6

Others receiving votes: Michigan Tech (3-1) 64; Nebraska Kearney (3-1) 53; Southwestern Oklahoma State (3-2) 53; Dominican (5-0) 46; Arkansas Tech (2-0) 44; Cameron (4-1) 35; Augustana, SD (2-0) 31; Stonehill (0-1) 25; Clayton State (4-0) 24; Charleston, WV (3-1) 22; CSU Pueblo (2-1) 19; Emporia State (3-1) 19; Southern Nazarene (4-0) 19; University of the Sciences (2-0) 19; Cal State San Marcos (2-1) 14; Catawba (4-0) 14; Hawaii Pacific (2-1) 14; Saint Cloud State (1-1) 14; Colorado Mesa (3-0) 13 Wayne State (3-0) 13; Truman State (2-2) 12; Fayetteville State (2-1) 8; Concordia Irvine (3-0) 5; Le Moyne (2-0) 4.