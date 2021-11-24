Division II Rankings
Men
American Basketball Coaches Association
Team (1st votes) W-L Pts Prev
1. Lubbock Christian (9) 4-0 386 9
2. Truman State (3) 4-0 383 6
3. Northwest Missouri State (3) 4-1 335 1
4. Mercyhurst 4-0 332 12
5. Queens (NC) 4-0 309 16
6. West Texas A&M 5-1 307 3
7. West Liberty 4-0 299 14
8. Nova Southeastern 2-0 294 13
9. Indiana (Pa) 4-0 270 18
10. Fairmont State 4-0 218 22
11. Cal Poly Pomona 4-0 185 NR
12. Chico State 3-0 179 NR
13. Augustana (1) 4-0 162 NR
14. Ferris State 4-0 155 NR
15. Embry-Riddle 6-0 145 NR
16. Hillsdale 3-1 142 7
17. Augusta 3-0 114 NR
18. Angelo State 4-0 110 NR
19. Hawai’i Hilo 4-0 82 NR
20. Valdosta State 2-1 76 NR
21. Cal State San Bernadino 4-0 73 NR
22. Lincoln Memorial 3-1 71 17
23. Grand Valley State 2-0 69 NR
24. Southern New Hampshire 4-0 62 NR
25. Dallas Baptist 3-1 50 19
Others receiving votes: Minnesota State 41, Flagler 40, Southern Indiana 37, UNC Pembroke 36, Dominican 34, Union 29, Barry 26, Miles 20, Northern State 18, St. Thomas Aquinas 13, Ashland 12, Alabama Huntsville 10, Washburn 9, CU-Colorado Springs 7, Upper Iowa 7, Charleston 6, Seattle Pacific 6, Cal State San Marcos 5, Point Loma 5, Colorado Mesa 4, Florida Southern 4, Stonehill 3, St. Edward’s 2, Wingate 2, Biola 1, Fort Lewis 1, Missouri-St. Louis 1, Saint Rose 1.
Division II Rankings
Women
Women’s Basketball Coaches Association
Team (1st votes) W-L Pts Prev
1. Fort Hays State (14) 4-0 522 4
2. Lubbock Christian (7) 6-1 492 1
3. Drury 6-1 469 2
4. North Georgia (1) 5-0 454 6
5. Lander 3-1 436 3
6. Ashland 3-0 425 8
7. Texas A&M-Commerce 3-0 422 10
8. Gannon 2-0 378 9
9. Alaska Anchorage 3-0 361 12
10. Glenville State 3-0 330 14
11. Azusa Pacific 4-1 283 5
12. Indiana, PA 4-0 183 RV
13. Western Washington 3-0 180 RV
14t. Minnesota Duluth 2-1 176 18
14t. Tampa 5-2 176 11
16t. Bentley 2-0 165 22
16t. Union, TN 2-1 165 19
18. Grand Valley State 3-0 163 RV
19. Carson-Newman 3-1 145 21
20. Lee, TN 4-0 138 RV
21. Barton 3-0 111 RV
22. Tuskegee 2-0 101 RV
23. Valdosta State 2-1 94 15
24. Colorado Mines 3-1 75 23
25. Central Missouri 3-3 72 6
Others receiving votes: Michigan Tech (3-1) 64; Nebraska Kearney (3-1) 53; Southwestern Oklahoma State (3-2) 53; Dominican (5-0) 46; Arkansas Tech (2-0) 44; Cameron (4-1) 35; Augustana, SD (2-0) 31; Stonehill (0-1) 25; Clayton State (4-0) 24; Charleston, WV (3-1) 22; CSU Pueblo (2-1) 19; Emporia State (3-1) 19; Southern Nazarene (4-0) 19; University of the Sciences (2-0) 19; Cal State San Marcos (2-1) 14; Catawba (4-0) 14; Hawaii Pacific (2-1) 14; Saint Cloud State (1-1) 14; Colorado Mesa (3-0) 13 Wayne State (3-0) 13; Truman State (2-2) 12; Fayetteville State (2-1) 8; Concordia Irvine (3-0) 5; Le Moyne (2-0) 4.