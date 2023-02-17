agate Division II basketball rankings Feb 17, 2023 48 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Division II RankingsMenNational Association of Basketball CoachesRecords through Feb. 12Team (1st votes) W-L Pts. Prev.1. Nova Southeastern (14) 23-0 398 22. Black Hills State 22-1 379 33. Northwest Missouri State (2) 23-2 363 44. Indiana (Pa.) 24-1 356 15. UNC Pembroke 24-1 342 56. Indianapolis 22-2 312 77. Lincoln Memorial 24-2 299 88. Point Loma 23-3 283 99. Fort Lewis 21-2 271 1010. Central Oklahoma 21-3 246 611. West Liberty 21-3 244 1212. Cal State San Bernardino 20-3 221 1413. Hillsdale 21-3 211 1514. Southern Nazarene 20-3 191 1715. Augusta 20-4 154 1116. St. Thomas Aquinas 21-3 139 1817. Colorado Mesa 20-4 138 1918. West Alabama 20-4 115 2019. Colorado School of Mines 20-4 113 1320. Mercyhurst 18-4 100 2121. Northern State 21-5 89 2222. Bentley 18-4 78 1623. North Georgia 18-4 55 2424. Angelo State 20-5 42 2525. Saint Martin’s 20-4 24 NRReceiving votes: West Texas A&M 15, MSU Moorhead (Minn.) 8, Alabama Huntsville 6, Fairmont State (W.Va.) 3, Southern New Hampshire 3, Emporia State (Kan.) 1, Ferris State (Mich.) 1. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Sports Politics Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Thu 2% 5° 25° Thu Thursday 25°/5° Clear. Lows overnight in the mid single digits. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:04:28 AM Sunset: 05:52:25 PM Humidity: 76% Wind: SE @ 6 mph UV Index: 0 Low Thursday Night Clear skies. Low near 5F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 4% 16° 33° Fri Friday 33°/16° More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the mid teens. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:03:14 AM Sunset: 05:53:33 PM Humidity: 59% Wind: SSE @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Friday Night Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. Sat 4% 22° 39° Sat Saturday 39°/22° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:01:59 AM Sunset: 05:54:41 PM Humidity: 60% Wind: WNW @ 5 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Saturday Night Partly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Sun 7% 21° 43° Sun Sunday 43°/21° More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 7% Sunrise: 07:00:43 AM Sunset: 05:55:49 PM Humidity: 60% Wind: WSW @ 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Mon 13% 27° 43° Mon Monday 43°/27° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 13% Sunrise: 06:59:26 AM Sunset: 05:56:56 PM Humidity: 61% Wind: WSW @ 6 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Monday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Tue 47% 35° 46° Tue Tuesday 46°/35° Showers possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 47% Sunrise: 06:58:07 AM Sunset: 05:58:03 PM Humidity: 66% Wind: SSW @ 8 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Tuesday Night Evening light rain followed by a mix of rain and snow late. Low near 35F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Wed 68% 19° 38° Wed Wednesday 38°/19° Mix of rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 68% Sunrise: 06:56:48 AM Sunset: 05:59:10 PM Humidity: 71% Wind: SW @ 15 mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night Snow showers before midnight. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 19F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business