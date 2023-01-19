agate Division II Basketball Rankings Jan 19, 2023 27 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Division II RankingsNational Association of Basketball CoachesRecords through games of Jan. 16Team (1st votes) W-L Pts. Prev.1. Indiana ( Pa.) (12) 15-0 396 12. Nova Southeastern (3) 16-0 385 23. Lincoln Memorial 17-1 353 54. Central Oklahoma 17-1 348 75. Colorado Mines 16-1 341 66. Augusta 15-1 310 97. Hillsdale, Mich. 16-1 294 108. Black Hills State 14-1 291 39. Northwest Missouri State 15-2 268 410. UNC Pembroke 16-1 258 1311. Bentley 14-1 249 1412. Fort Lewis 15-1 230 1513. West Virginia State 15-1 197 1714. East Stroudsburg 14-1 179 1915. West Liberty 14-2 157 816. Missouri-St. louis 14-2 155 1117. Young Harris 14-1 132 2218. Indianapolis 14-2 126 2419. Cal State San Bernardino 12-2 111 1220. Point Loma 16-3 92 2521. Domincan 15-2 78 1622. MSU Moorhead 15-3 44 2023. Colorado Mesa 14-3 38 NR24. Emporia State 14-3 35 NR25. North Georgia 11-2 29 NRReceiving votes: Angelo State 24, Mercyhurst 24, St. Thomas Aquinas 21, Northern Michigan 9, Pittsburgh-Johnstown 7, Lee 5, Claflin 3, New Haven 3, Southern Nazarene 3, West Alabama 3, Florida Tech 2. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Michigan Angelo Johnstown Politics Sport Company Highway National Association Of Basketball Pittsburgh New Haven Emporia Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Wed 2% 20° 39° Wed Wednesday 39°/20° Clear. Lows overnight in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:30:15 AM Sunset: 05:18:52 PM Humidity: 86% Wind: SE @ 6 mph UV Index: 0 Low Wednesday Night A clear sky. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. Thu 4% 24° 35° Thu Thursday 35°/24° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:29:46 AM Sunset: 05:19:58 PM Humidity: 69% Wind: ENE @ 9 mph UV Index: 2 Low Thursday Night Cloudy. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Fri 15% 21° 35° Fri Friday 35°/21° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 07:29:15 AM Sunset: 05:21:05 PM Humidity: 71% Wind: N @ 7 mph UV Index: 1 Low Friday Night Partly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 5% 17° 35° Sat Saturday 35°/17° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 07:28:42 AM Sunset: 05:22:13 PM Humidity: 69% Wind: NNW @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Saturday Night Clear to partly cloudy. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Sun 37% 19° 34° Sun Sunday 34°/19° Afternoon snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 37% Sunrise: 07:28:07 AM Sunset: 05:23:21 PM Humidity: 67% Wind: N @ 8 mph UV Index: 2 Low Sunday Night Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 19F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 4% 14° 32° Mon Monday 32°/14° More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the mid teens. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:27:30 AM Sunset: 05:24:29 PM Humidity: 61% Wind: NNW @ 8 mph UV Index: 2 Low Monday Night Mostly clear skies. Low 14F. Winds light and variable. Tue 3% 15° 33° Tue Tuesday 33°/15° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the mid teens. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:26:51 AM Sunset: 05:25:38 PM Humidity: 59% Wind: NE @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Tuesday Night A few clouds. Low near 15F. Winds light and variable. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business