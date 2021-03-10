Division II Rankings

National Association of Basketball Coaches

Team (1st) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Colorado Mesa (8) 21-1 385; 4

2. Northern State (2) 18-1 374 6

3. Mercyhurst (4) 11-0 355 3

4. Northwest Missouri (2) 23-2 348 1

5. West Texas A&M 15-2 339 8

6. Colorado School of Mines 16-2 302 5

7. Truman State 18-2 291 2

8. Flagler 15-2 282 10

9. Hillsdale 20-2 267 9

10. Lubbock Christian 17-2 242 7

11. St. Thomas Aquinas 13-1 224 15

12. Alabama Huntsville 14-3 215 11

13. Lincoln Memorial 16-3 212 13

14. Valdosta State 17-4 181 21

15. Charleston 14-3 164 12

16. Dallas Baptist 16-4 127 16

17. Washburn 19-6 110 NR

18. West Liberty 15-4 105 19

19. Belmont Abbey 18-4 103 NR

20. Fairmont State 15-4 94 NR

21. Arkansas Monticello 16-4 86 NR

22. Queens 16-5 82 17

23. Carson-Newman 16-5 63 NR

24. Point Loma 8-2 61 18

25. Lee 14-5 60 23

Others receiving votes: Texas A&M-Kingsville 56, Northwest Nazarene (Idaho) 22, Southern Indiana 20, Findlay (Ohio) 11, Biola (Calif.) 10, Michigan Tech 8, Oklahoma Baptist 1.