Division II Rankings
National Association of Basketball Coaches
Team (1st) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Colorado Mesa (8) 21-1 385; 4
2. Northern State (2) 18-1 374 6
3. Mercyhurst (4) 11-0 355 3
4. Northwest Missouri (2) 23-2 348 1
5. West Texas A&M 15-2 339 8
6. Colorado School of Mines 16-2 302 5
7. Truman State 18-2 291 2
8. Flagler 15-2 282 10
9. Hillsdale 20-2 267 9
10. Lubbock Christian 17-2 242 7
11. St. Thomas Aquinas 13-1 224 15
12. Alabama Huntsville 14-3 215 11
13. Lincoln Memorial 16-3 212 13
14. Valdosta State 17-4 181 21
15. Charleston 14-3 164 12
16. Dallas Baptist 16-4 127 16
17. Washburn 19-6 110 NR
18. West Liberty 15-4 105 19
19. Belmont Abbey 18-4 103 NR
20. Fairmont State 15-4 94 NR
21. Arkansas Monticello 16-4 86 NR
22. Queens 16-5 82 17
23. Carson-Newman 16-5 63 NR
24. Point Loma 8-2 61 18
25. Lee 14-5 60 23
Others receiving votes: Texas A&M-Kingsville 56, Northwest Nazarene (Idaho) 22, Southern Indiana 20, Findlay (Ohio) 11, Biola (Calif.) 10, Michigan Tech 8, Oklahoma Baptist 1.