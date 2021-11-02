Division II Rankings

American Football Coaches Association

Team (1st votes) Rec. Pts. Prev.

1. Ferris St. (Mich.) (24) 8-0 744 1

2. Valdosta St. (Ga.) (6) 8-0 726 2

3. California (Pa.) 8-0 668 4

4. West Florida 7-1 649 5

5. Ouachita Baptist (Ark.) 8-1 581 6

6. Northwest Missouri St. 7-1 565 8

7. Grand Valley St. (Mich.) 7-1 561 7

8. Notre Dame (Ohio) 8-1 509 9

9. Bentley (Mass.) 8-0 490 11

10. Harding (Ark.) 8-1 485 10

11. Shepherd (W.Va.) 8-1 440 12

12. West Georgia 7-2 411 3

13. Colorado School of Mines 8-1 396 14

14. Bowie St. (Md.) 8-1 377 13

15. Slippery Rock (Pa.) 8-1 356 15

16. Henderson St. (Ark.) 8-1 306 18

17. Augustana (S.D.) 8-1 293 19

18. Western Colorado 8-1 244 20

19. Kutztown (Pa.) 8-1 222 21

20. Frostburg St. (Md.) 8-1 159 23

21. Midwestern St. (Texas) 6-2 128 24

22. Albany St. (Ga.) 8-1 113 25

23. West Alabama 7-2 64 NR

24. New Haven (Conn.) 7-1 49

25. Nebraska-Kearney 7-2 48 17

Others Receiving Votes: Wingate (N.C.), 39; Washburn (Kan.), 30; Minnesota-Duluth, 18; Colorado Mesa 16; Pittsburg St. (Kan.), 13; Charleston (W.Va.), 8; Lenoir-Rhyne (N.C.), 8; Angelo St. (Texas), 7; Bemidji St. (Minn.), 7; Lindenwood (Mo.), 7; Indiana (Pa.), 4; Colorado St.-Pueblo, 3; Fayetteville St. (N.C.), 2; Tiffin (Ohio), 2; Northern St. (S.D.), 1; Southeastern Oklahoma, 1.

Regional Rankings

SUPER REGION FOUR

1. Colorado School of Mines 8-1 8-1

2. Augustana (SD) 8-1 8-1

3. Central Washington 5-1 5-1

4. Midwestern State 5-1 6-1

5. Angelo State 6-2 7-2

6. Western Colorado 8-1 8-1

7. Bemidji State 7-2 7-2

8. Minnesota Duluth 7-2 7-2

9. Colorado Mesa 5-2 6-2

10. Northern State 7-2 7-2