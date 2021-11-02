agate Division II Football Rankings, Nov. 1, 2021 Nov 2, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Division II RankingsAmerican Football Coaches AssociationTeam (1st votes) Rec. Pts. Prev. 1. Ferris St. (Mich.) (24) 8-0 744 12. Valdosta St. (Ga.) (6) 8-0 726 23. California (Pa.) 8-0 668 44. West Florida 7-1 649 5 5. Ouachita Baptist (Ark.) 8-1 581 66. Northwest Missouri St. 7-1 565 87. Grand Valley St. (Mich.) 7-1 561 78. Notre Dame (Ohio) 8-1 509 9 9. Bentley (Mass.) 8-0 490 1110. Harding (Ark.) 8-1 485 1011. Shepherd (W.Va.) 8-1 440 1212. West Georgia 7-2 411 3 13. Colorado School of Mines 8-1 396 1414. Bowie St. (Md.) 8-1 377 1315. Slippery Rock (Pa.) 8-1 356 1516. Henderson St. (Ark.) 8-1 306 18 17. Augustana (S.D.) 8-1 293 1918. Western Colorado 8-1 244 2019. Kutztown (Pa.) 8-1 222 2120. Frostburg St. (Md.) 8-1 159 23 21. Midwestern St. (Texas) 6-2 128 2422. Albany St. (Ga.) 8-1 113 2523. West Alabama 7-2 64 NR24. New Haven (Conn.) 7-1 49 25. Nebraska-Kearney 7-2 48 17Others Receiving Votes: Wingate (N.C.), 39; Washburn (Kan.), 30; Minnesota-Duluth, 18; Colorado Mesa 16; Pittsburg St. (Kan.), 13; Charleston (W.Va.), 8; Lenoir-Rhyne (N.C.), 8; Angelo St. (Texas), 7; Bemidji St. (Minn.), 7; Lindenwood (Mo.), 7; Indiana (Pa.), 4; Colorado St.-Pueblo, 3; Fayetteville St. (N.C.), 2; Tiffin (Ohio), 2; Northern St. (S.D.), 1; Southeastern Oklahoma, 1.Regional RankingsSUPER REGION FOUR 1. Colorado School of Mines 8-1 8-12. Augustana (SD) 8-1 8-13. Central Washington 5-1 5-14. Midwestern State 5-1 6-1 5. Angelo State 6-2 7-26. Western Colorado 8-1 8-17. Bemidji State 7-2 7-28. Minnesota Duluth 7-2 7-2 9. Colorado Mesa 5-2 6-210. Northern State 7-2 7-2 Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags American Football N.c. Minnesota Vote Kan. Duluth Tiffin Politics Mesa Recommended for you Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses High Q Rockies 844-420-3265 Website Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 970-434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 970-285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 970-609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 970-285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 970-399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 970-285-9307 Website Find a local business Sponsored Content “Battling cancer with strength and Swink by my side” +6 Home Loan honors its employees Finding the right sleep Misperceptions about human trafficking: Elena A new home for heart health