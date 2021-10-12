agate Division II Football Rankings, Oct. 11, 2021 Oct 12, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Division II RankingsAmerican Football Coaches AssociationTeam (1st votes) W-L Pts. Prev. 1. West Florida (30) 5-0 750 12. Northwest Missouri St. 5-0 701 23. Ferris St. (Mich.) 5-0 691 34. Valdosta St. (Ga.) 5-0 669 4 5. Colorado School of Mines 6-0 624 56. Slippery Rock (Pa.) 6-0 598 67. Grand Valley St. (Mich.) 5-0 576 78. Wingate (N.C.) 5-0 533 8 9. Henderson St. (Ark.) 6-0 508 910. West Alabama 6-0 475 1011. Ouachita Baptist (Ark.) 5-1 417 1212. West Georgia 5-1 397 13 13. California (Pa.) 6-0 383 1514. Notre Dame (Ohio) 5-1 357 1415. Shepherd (W.Va.) 5-1 301 16t16. Bowie St. (Md.) 5-1 288 16t 17. Bentley (Mass.) 6-0 281 1818. Minnesota-Duluth 5-1 230 1919. Midwestern St. (Texas) 5-1 218 2020. Harding (Ark.) 5-1 181 21 21. Nebraska-Kearney 5-1 155 2222. Augustana (S.D.) 5-1 112 2523. Wayne St. (Neb.) 5-1 54 NR24. Western Colorado 5-1 38 NR 25. Kutztown (Pa.) 5-1 30 NROthers Receiving Votes: Indiana (Pa.), 23; Frostburg St. (Md.), 22; Truman St. (Mo.), 22; Minnesota St., 21; Southeastern Oklahoma, 15; Charleston (W.Va.), 13; Pittsburg St. (Kan.), 12; Albany St. (Ga.), 11; Angelo St. (Texas), 11; Chowan (N.C.), 10; Washburn (Kan.), 8; Colorado St.-Pueblo, 5; Colorado Mesa, 3; Shippensburg (Pa.), 3; Ohio Dominican, 2; Indianapolis (Ind.), 1; Savannah St. (Ga.), 1. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags American Football Vote Pa. Kan. Ga. Indiana Indianapolis W.va. Recommended for you Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses High Q Rockies 844-420-3265 Website Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 970-434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 970-285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 970-609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 970-285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 970-399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 970-285-9307 Website Find a local business Sponsored Content A new home for heart health Getting back to his life Common Hand and Wrist Injuries A new home for heart health Misperceptions about human trafficking