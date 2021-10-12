Division II Rankings

American Football Coaches Association

Team (1st votes) W-L Pts. Prev.

1. West Florida (30) 5-0 750 1

2. Northwest Missouri St. 5-0 701 2

3. Ferris St. (Mich.) 5-0 691 3

4. Valdosta St. (Ga.) 5-0 669 4

5. Colorado School of Mines 6-0 624 5

6. Slippery Rock (Pa.) 6-0 598 6

7. Grand Valley St. (Mich.) 5-0 576 7

8. Wingate (N.C.) 5-0 533 8

9. Henderson St. (Ark.) 6-0 508 9

10. West Alabama 6-0 475 10

11. Ouachita Baptist (Ark.) 5-1 417 12

12. West Georgia 5-1 397 13

13. California (Pa.) 6-0 383 15

14. Notre Dame (Ohio) 5-1 357 14

15. Shepherd (W.Va.) 5-1 301 16t

16. Bowie St. (Md.) 5-1 288 16t

17. Bentley (Mass.) 6-0 281 18

18. Minnesota-Duluth 5-1 230 19

19. Midwestern St. (Texas) 5-1 218 20

20. Harding (Ark.) 5-1 181 21

21. Nebraska-Kearney 5-1 155 22

22. Augustana (S.D.) 5-1 112 25

23. Wayne St. (Neb.) 5-1 54 NR

24. Western Colorado 5-1 38 NR

25. Kutztown (Pa.) 5-1 30 NR

Others Receiving Votes: Indiana (Pa.), 23; Frostburg St. (Md.), 22; Truman St. (Mo.), 22; Minnesota St., 21; Southeastern Oklahoma, 15; Charleston (W.Va.), 13; Pittsburg St. (Kan.), 12; Albany St. (Ga.), 11; Angelo St. (Texas), 11; Chowan (N.C.), 10; Washburn (Kan.), 8; Colorado St.-Pueblo, 5; Colorado Mesa, 3; Shippensburg (Pa.), 3; Ohio Dominican, 2; Indianapolis (Ind.), 1; Savannah St. (Ga.), 1.