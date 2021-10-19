agate Division II Football Rankings, Oct. 18, 2021 Oct 19, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Division II RankingsAmerican Football Coaches AssociationSchool (1st votes) Rec. Pts. Prev. 1. Ferris St. (Mich.) (23) 6-0 743 32. Valdosta St. (Ga.) (7) 6-0 726 43. Colorado School of Mines 7-0 688 54. West Georgia 6-1 624 12 5. California (Pa.) 6-0 556 136. West Florida 5-1 549 17. Ouachita Baptist (Ark.) 6-1 521 118. Grand Valley St. (Mich.) 5-1 475 7 9. Notre Dame (Ohio) 6-1 455 1410. Northwest Missouri St. 5-1 449 211. Shepherd (W.Va.) 6-1 405 1512. Harding (Ark.) 6-1 392 20 13. Bentley (Mass.) 7-0 383 1714. Bowie St. (Md.) 6-1 313 1615. West Alabama 6-1 305 1016. Minnesota-Duluth 6-1 298 18 17. Slippery Rock (Pa.) 6-1 294 618. Wingate (N.C.) 5-1 227 819. Midwestern St. (Texas) 5-1 225 1920. Henderson St. (Ark.) 6-1 220 9 21. Nebraska-Kearney 6-1 198 2122. Augustana (S.D.) 6-1 176 2223. Indiana (Pa.) 5-1 170 NR24. Western Colorado 6-1 117 24 25. Kutztown (Pa.) 6-1 82 25Others Receiving Votes: Washburn (Kan.), 31; Frostburg St. (Md.), 25; Charleston (W.Va.), 22; Southeastern Oklahoma, 20; Minnesota St., 15; Albany St. (Ga.), 11; Pittsburg St. (Kan.), 10; New Haven (Conn.), 8; Savannah St. (Ga.), 7; Wayne St. (Neb.), 5; Colorado Mesa, 3; Angelo St. (Texas), 1; Stonehill (Mass.), 1. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags American Football Ga. Vote School Kan. Neb. Conn. Charleston Md. Recommended for you Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses High Q Rockies 844-420-3265 Website Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 970-434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 970-285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 970-609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 970-285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 970-399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 970-285-9307 Website Find a local business Sponsored Content Misperceptions about human trafficking: Elena A new home for heart health Getting back to his life Common Hand and Wrist Injuries A new home for heart health