Division II Rankings

American Football Coaches Association

School (1st votes) Rec. Pts. Prev.

1. Ferris St. (Mich.) (23) 6-0 743 3

2. Valdosta St. (Ga.) (7) 6-0 726 4

3. Colorado School of Mines 7-0 688 5

4. West Georgia 6-1 624 12

5. California (Pa.) 6-0 556 13

6. West Florida 5-1 549 1

7. Ouachita Baptist (Ark.) 6-1 521 11

8. Grand Valley St. (Mich.) 5-1 475 7

9. Notre Dame (Ohio) 6-1 455 14

10. Northwest Missouri St. 5-1 449 2

11. Shepherd (W.Va.) 6-1 405 15

12. Harding (Ark.) 6-1 392 20

13. Bentley (Mass.) 7-0 383 17

14. Bowie St. (Md.) 6-1 313 16

15. West Alabama 6-1 305 10

16. Minnesota-Duluth 6-1 298 18

17. Slippery Rock (Pa.) 6-1 294 6

18. Wingate (N.C.) 5-1 227 8

19. Midwestern St. (Texas) 5-1 225 19

20. Henderson St. (Ark.) 6-1 220 9

21. Nebraska-Kearney 6-1 198 21

22. Augustana (S.D.) 6-1 176 22

23. Indiana (Pa.) 5-1 170 NR

24. Western Colorado 6-1 117 24

25. Kutztown (Pa.) 6-1 82 25

Others Receiving Votes: Washburn (Kan.), 31; Frostburg St. (Md.), 25; Charleston (W.Va.), 22; Southeastern Oklahoma, 20; Minnesota St., 15; Albany St. (Ga.), 11; Pittsburg St. (Kan.), 10; New Haven (Conn.), 8; Savannah St. (Ga.), 7; Wayne St. (Neb.), 5; Colorado Mesa, 3; Angelo St. (Texas), 1; Stonehill (Mass.), 1.