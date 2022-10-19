agate Division II football rankings, Oct. 18, 2022 Oct 19, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Division II RankingsAmerican Football Coaches AssociationTeam (1st votes) Rec. Pts. Prev.1. Grand Valley St. (Mich.) (29) 7-0 749 22. Angelo St. (Tex.) (1) 7-0 713 33. Shepherd (W.Va.) 7-0 672 44. Ouachita Baptist (Ark.) 7-0 650 55. Pittsburg St. (Kan.) 7-0 598 76. Ashland (Ohio) 6-0 596 67. Ferris St. (Mich.) 5-1 583 18. Delta St. (Miss.) 7-0 534 109. West Florida 5-1 511 910. Virginia Union 7-0 486 1111. Sioux Falls (S.D.) 7-0 427 1412. Lenoir-Rhyne (N.C.) 6-1 413 1313. Indiana (Pa.) 6-0 393 1514. Northwest Missouri St. 5-2 298 1615. Texas A&M-Kingsville 7-0 288 2016. Newberry (S.C.) 6-1 281 1717. Slippery Rock (Pa.) 6-1 277 1818t.. Benedict (S.C.) 7-0 229 2318t.. Colorado Mines 5-2 229 1920. Indianapolis (Ind.) 5-1 208 821. Augustana (S.D.) 6-1 143 2422. Davenport (Mich.) 6-0 95 NR23. Harding (Ark.) 5-2 79 1224. Saginaw Valley St. (Mich.) 5-2 76 NR25. West Georgia 4-2 65 25Others Receiving Votes: New Haven (Conn.), 55; Albany St. (Ga.), 19; Wingate (N.C.), 19; Emporia St. (Kan.), 18; Notre Dame (Ohio), 14; Truman St. (Mo.), 11; Henderson St. (Ark.), 10; Central Oklahoma, 7; Nebraska-Kearney, 3; Concord (W.Va.), 1. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags American Football Vote Ga. Sport Conn. W.va. Oklahoma Kan. New Haven Concord Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Wed 0% 41° 75° Wed Wednesday 75°/41° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 07:28:21 AM Sunset: 06:29:30 PM Humidity: 35% Wind: SSE @ 7 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Wednesday Night Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 1% 41° 75° Thu Thursday 75°/41° Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:29:23 AM Sunset: 06:28:08 PM Humidity: 28% Wind: SSE @ 7 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Thursday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 1% 43° 74° Fri Friday 74°/43° Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:30:26 AM Sunset: 06:26:46 PM Humidity: 28% Wind: SSW @ 9 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Friday Night Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 18% 46° 72° Sat Saturday 72°/46° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 18% Sunrise: 07:31:29 AM Sunset: 06:25:25 PM Humidity: 34% Wind: S @ 14 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Saturday Night Rain likely. Low 46F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Sun 58% 34° 50° Sun Sunday 50°/34° Showers possible. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 58% Sunrise: 07:32:32 AM Sunset: 06:24:06 PM Humidity: 62% Wind: WSW @ 14 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night A shower or two possible early with partly cloudy skies later at night. Low 34F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Mon 15% 33° 52° Mon Monday 52°/33° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 07:33:35 AM Sunset: 06:22:47 PM Humidity: 50% Wind: SW @ 9 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Monday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 3% 31° 52° Tue Tuesday 52°/31° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:34:39 AM Sunset: 06:21:30 PM Humidity: 48% Wind: SSW @ 7 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Tuesday Night Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business