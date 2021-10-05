Division II Rankings

American Football Coaches Association

School (1st votes) Rec. Pts. Prev.

1. West Florida (30) 4-0 750 1

2. Northwest Missouri St. 4-0 709 2

3. Ferris St. (Mich.) 5-0 698 3

4. Valdosta St. (Ga.) 4-0 658 4

5. Colorado School of Mines 5-0 624 5

6. Slippery Rock (Pa.) 5-0 599 7

7. Grand Valley St. (Mich.) 4-0 575 8

8. Wingate (N.C.) 4-0 513 10

9. Henderson St. (Ark.) 5-0 504 13

10. West Alabama 5-0 480 15

11. Minnesota St. 4-1 369 17

12. Ouachita Baptist (Ark.) 4-1 329 19

13. West Georgia 4-1 327 9

14. Notre Dame (Ohio) 4-1 295 6

15. California (Pa.) 5-0 283 25t

16t. Bowie St. (Md.) 4-1 257 20

16t. Shepherd (W.Va.) 4-1 257 21

18. Bentley (Mass.) 5-0 227 24

19. Minnesota-Duluth 4-1 197 22

20. Midwestern St. (Texas) 4-1 185 11

21. Harding (Ark.) 4-1 157 23

22. Nebraska-Kearney 4-1 142 12

23. Frostburg St. (Md.) 5-0 137 NR

24. Chowan (N.C.) 5-0 116 NR

25. Augustana (S.D.) 4-1 113 14

Others receiving votes: Western Colorado, 47; Angelo St. (Texas), 46; Indiana (Pa.), 46; Kutztown (Pa.), 42; Truman St. (Mo.), 23; Pittsburg St. (Kan.), 21; Southeastern Oklahoma, 13; Charleston (W.Va.), 5; Colorado St.-Pueblo, 2; Shippensburg (Pa.), 2; Albany St. (Ga.), 1; Wayne St. (Neb.), 1.

