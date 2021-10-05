agate Division II Football Rankings, Oct. 4, 2021 Oct 5, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Division II RankingsAmerican Football Coaches AssociationSchool (1st votes) Rec. Pts. Prev. 1. West Florida (30) 4-0 750 12. Northwest Missouri St. 4-0 709 23. Ferris St. (Mich.) 5-0 698 34. Valdosta St. (Ga.) 4-0 658 4 5. Colorado School of Mines 5-0 624 56. Slippery Rock (Pa.) 5-0 599 77. Grand Valley St. (Mich.) 4-0 575 88. Wingate (N.C.) 4-0 513 10 9. Henderson St. (Ark.) 5-0 504 1310. West Alabama 5-0 480 1511. Minnesota St. 4-1 369 1712. Ouachita Baptist (Ark.) 4-1 329 19 13. West Georgia 4-1 327 914. Notre Dame (Ohio) 4-1 295 615. California (Pa.) 5-0 283 25t16t. Bowie St. (Md.) 4-1 257 20 16t. Shepherd (W.Va.) 4-1 257 2118. Bentley (Mass.) 5-0 227 2419. Minnesota-Duluth 4-1 197 2220. Midwestern St. (Texas) 4-1 185 11 21. Harding (Ark.) 4-1 157 2322. Nebraska-Kearney 4-1 142 1223. Frostburg St. (Md.) 5-0 137 NR24. Chowan (N.C.) 5-0 116 NR 25. Augustana (S.D.) 4-1 113 14Others receiving votes: Western Colorado, 47; Angelo St. (Texas), 46; Indiana (Pa.), 46; Kutztown (Pa.), 42; Truman St. (Mo.), 23; Pittsburg St. (Kan.), 21; Southeastern Oklahoma, 13; Charleston (W.Va.), 5; Colorado St.-Pueblo, 2; Shippensburg (Pa.), 2; Albany St. (Ga.), 1; Wayne St. (Neb.), 1. Facebook Twitter Email Print Recommended for you Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses High Q Rockies 844-420-3265 Website Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 970-434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 970-285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 970-609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 970-285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 970-399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 970-285-9307 Website Find a local business Sponsored Content Getting back to his life Common Hand and Wrist Injuries A new home for heart health Misperceptions about human trafficking A new home for heart health