agate Division II football rankings, Sept. 12, 2022 Sep 13, 2022 Sep 13, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Division II RankingsAmerican Football Coaches AssociationTeam (1st votes) W-L Pts. Prev.1. Ferris St. (Mich.) (29) 2-0 749 12. Northwest Missouri St. 2-0 712 23. Grand Valley St. (Mich.) (1) 2-0 692 44. Shepherd (W.Va.) 2-0 645 55. Angelo St. (Tex.) 2-0 625 66. West Florida 2-0 609 77. Harding (Ark.) 2-0 567 88. West Georgia 2-0 543 109. Newberry (S.C.) 2-0 471 1310. Ouachita Baptist (Ark.) 2-0 468 1611. Slippery Rock (Pa.) 2-0 412 1812. Ashland (Ohio) 2-0 370 2013. Augustana (S.D.) 2-0 341 1914. West Texas A&M 2-0 283 2315. Valdosta St. (Ga.) 1-1 281 316. Pittsburg St. (Kan.) 2-0 204 NR17. Notre Dame (Ohio) 1-1 158 21t18. Lenoir-Rhyne (N.C.) 1-1 144 14)19. Indianapolis (Ind.) 1-0 140 2520. Bowie St. (Md.) 1-1 132 921t.. Albany St. (Ga.) 1-1 121 1521t.. Colorado Mines 0-2 121 1223. Saginaw Valley St. 2-0 120 NR24. Minnesota St. 2-0 119 NR25. New Haven (Conn.) 1-1 114 24Receiving Votes: Washburn (Kan.), 102; Virginia Union, 97; Nebraska-Kearney, 81; Tiffin (Ohio), 51; Henderson St. (Ark.), 48; Colorado St.-Pueblo, 46; West Alabama, 43; Frostburg St. (Md.), 33; Kutztown (Pa.), 30; Indiana (Pa.), 25; Missouri Western St., 21; California (Pa.), 18; Assumption (Mass.), 10; Colorado Mesa, 4. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Pa. American Football Vote Colorado Sport Pueblo Alabama Tiffin Kan. Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Mon 2% 60° 90° Mon Monday 90°/60° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:52:54 AM Sunset: 07:27:24 PM Humidity: 35% Wind: SE @ 9 mph UV Index: 0 Low Monday Night Some clouds. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 36% 58° 74° Tue Tuesday 74°/58° Isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 36% Sunrise: 06:53:48 AM Sunset: 07:25:47 PM Humidity: 46% Wind: S @ 12 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Tuesday Night Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 58F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Wed 63% 56° 73° Wed Wednesday 73°/56° Thunderstorms. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 63% Sunrise: 06:54:43 AM Sunset: 07:24:10 PM Humidity: 67% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Wednesday Night Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 56F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Thu 24% 55° 79° Thu Thursday 79°/55° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:55:37 AM Sunset: 07:22:33 PM Humidity: 55% Wind: SSW @ 8 mph UV Index: 7 High Thursday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low near 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 19% 55° 80° Fri Friday 80°/55° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 19% Sunrise: 06:56:32 AM Sunset: 07:20:55 PM Humidity: 43% Wind: SSW @ 9 mph UV Index: 7 High Friday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low near 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 7% 56° 83° Sat Saturday 83°/56° Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 7% Sunrise: 06:57:27 AM Sunset: 07:19:17 PM Humidity: 35% Wind: S @ 12 mph UV Index: 7 High Saturday Night Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 0% 57° 86° Sun Sunday 86°/57° Sunshine. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:58:21 AM Sunset: 07:17:40 PM Humidity: 24% Wind: S @ 15 mph UV Index: 7 High Sunday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business