Division II Rankings
American Football Coaches Association
Team (1st votes) Rec. Pts. Prev.
1. West Florida (29) 2-0 748 1
2. Ferris St. (Mich.) (1) 2-0 720 2
3. Northwest Missouri St. 1-0 677 4
4. Valdosta St. (Ga.) 2-0 639 5
5. Lenoir-Rhyne (N.C.) 1-0 622 6
6. Slippery Rock (Pa.) 2-0 570 8
7. Colorado School of Mines 2-0 551 9
8. Notre Dame (Ohio) 2-0 531 10
9. Ouachita Baptist (Ark.) 2-0 504 11
10. Grand Valley St. (Mich.) 1-0 433 14
11. Shepherd (W.Va.) 2-0 429 13
12. Indianapolis (Ind.) 2-0 425 12
13. Minnesota-Duluth 2-0 405 20)
14. Indiana (Pa.) 1-0 334 15
15. Tiffin (Ohio) 2-0 285 16
16. Wingate (N.C.) 2-0 243 21
17. Angelo St. (Texas) 2-0 234 22
18. West Georgia 2-0 227 24
19. Minnesota St. 1-1 212 3
20. Midwestern St. (Texas) 2-0 170 NR
21. Texas A&M-Commerce 1-1 151 7
22. Delta St. (Miss.) 2-0 113 NR
23. Nebraska-Kearney 2-0 93
24. Bowie St. (Md.) 1-1 90 25
25. Henderson St. (Ark.) 2-0 74 NR
Receiving votes: Kutztown (Pa.) 48; Augustana (S.D.) 44; West Alabama 37; Harding (Ark.) 21; Washburn (Kan.) 21; Bentley (Mass.) 19; Truman St. (Mo.) 18; UT-Permian Basin (Texas) 17; Emporia St. (Kan.) 13; Colorado St.-Pueblo 11; Charleston (W.Va.) 7; California (Pa.) 5; Bemidji St. (Minn.) 4; Stonehill (Mass.) 3; Frostburg St. (Md.) 1; Western Colorado 1.