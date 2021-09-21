Division II Rankings
American Football Coaches Association
Team (1st votes) Rec. Pts. Prev.
1. West Florida (30) 3-0 750 1
2. Northwest Missouri St. 2-0 691 3
3. Ferris St. (Mich.) 3-0 687 2
4. Valdosta St. (Ga.) 3-0 662 4
5. Colorado School of Mines 3-0 608 7
6. Slippery Rock (Pa.) 3-0 607 6
7. Notre Dame (Ohio) 3-0 574 8
8. Ouachita Baptist (Ark.) 3-0 535 9
9. Grand Valley St. (Mich.) 2-0 502 10
10. Shepherd (W.Va.) 3-0 491 11
11. Minnesota-Duluth 3-0 434 13
12. Tiffin (Ohio) 3-0 416 15
13. Wingate (N.C.) 3-0 377 16
14. West Georgia 3-0 347 18
15. Midwestern St. (Texas) 3-0 322 20
16. Nebraska-Kearney 3-0 214 23
17. Lenoir-Rhyne (N.C.) 1-1 201 5
18. Henderson St. (Ark.) 3-0 200 25
19. Indianapolis (Ind.) 2-1 169 12
20. Minnesota St. 2-1 160 19
21. West Alabama 3-0 115 NR
22. Augustana (S.D.) 3-0 108 NR
23. Bowie St. (Md.) 2-1 103 24
24. Indiana (Pa.) 1-1 96 14
25. Delta St. (Miss.) 2-1 64 22
Others Receiving Votes: Truman St. (Mo.), 62; Angelo St. (Texas), 59; California (Pa.), 48; Bentley (Mass.), 38; Frostburg St. (Md.), 26; Texas A&M-Commerce, 19; Western Colorado, 17; Kutztown (Pa.), 14; North Carolina-Pembroke, 10; Harding (Ark.), 8; Southeastern Oklahoma, 5; Washburn (Kan.), 4; Newberry (S.C.), 3; Colorado St.-Pueblo, 2; American International (Mass.), 1; Colorado Mesa, 1.