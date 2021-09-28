Division II Rankings

American Football Coaches Association

Team (1st votes) Rec. Pts. Prev.

1. West Florida (30) 3-0 750 1

2. Northwest Missouri St. 3-0 711 2

3. Ferris St. (Mich.) 4-0 696 3

4. Valdosta St. (Ga.) 3-0 657 4

5. Colorado School of Mines 4-0 621 5

6. Notre Dame (Ohio) 4-0 576 7

7. Slippery Rock (Pa.) 4-0 573 6

8. Grand Valley St. (Mich.) 3-0 528 9

9. West Georgia 4-0 494 14

10. Wingate (N.C.) 3-0 470 13

11. Midwestern St. (Texas) 4-0 429 15

12. Nebraska-Kearney 4-0 398 16

13. Henderson St. (Ark.) 4-0 371 18

14. Augustana (S.D.) 4-0 285 22

15. West Alabama 4-0 281 21

16. Lenoir-Rhyne (N.C.) 2-1 238 17

17. Minnesota St. 3-1 212 20

18. Truman St. (Mo.) 4-0 209 NR

19. Ouachita Baptist (Ark.) 3-1 153 8

20. Bowie St. (Md.) 3-1 147 23

21. Shepherd (W.Va.) 3-1 118 10

22. Minnesota-Duluth 3-1 104 11

23. Harding (Ark.) 3-1 93 NR

24. Bentley (Mass.) 4-0 81 NR

T25. California (Pa.) 4-0 80 NR

T25. Indiana (Pa.) 2-1 80 24

Receiving votes: Tiffin (Ohio), 74; Western Colorado, 64; Kutztown (Pa.), 55; Southeastern Oklahoma, 52; Frostburg St. (Md.), 39; Colorado Mesa, 30; Angelo St. (Texas), 22; Shippensburg (Pa.), 22; Washburn (Kan.), 14; Pittsburg St. (Kan.), 9; Texas A&M-Commerce, 5; Indianapolis (Ind.), 3; Colorado St.-Pueblo, 2; Delta St. (Miss.), 2; Chowan (N.C.), 1; Ohio Dominican, 1.