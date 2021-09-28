agate Division II football rankings, Sept. 27, 2021 Sep 28, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Division II RankingsAmerican Football Coaches AssociationTeam (1st votes) Rec. Pts. Prev. 1. West Florida (30) 3-0 750 12. Northwest Missouri St. 3-0 711 23. Ferris St. (Mich.) 4-0 696 34. Valdosta St. (Ga.) 3-0 657 4 5. Colorado School of Mines 4-0 621 56. Notre Dame (Ohio) 4-0 576 77. Slippery Rock (Pa.) 4-0 573 68. Grand Valley St. (Mich.) 3-0 528 9 9. West Georgia 4-0 494 1410. Wingate (N.C.) 3-0 470 1311. Midwestern St. (Texas) 4-0 429 1512. Nebraska-Kearney 4-0 398 16 13. Henderson St. (Ark.) 4-0 371 1814. Augustana (S.D.) 4-0 285 2215. West Alabama 4-0 281 2116. Lenoir-Rhyne (N.C.) 2-1 238 17 17. Minnesota St. 3-1 212 2018. Truman St. (Mo.) 4-0 209 NR19. Ouachita Baptist (Ark.) 3-1 153 820. Bowie St. (Md.) 3-1 147 23 21. Shepherd (W.Va.) 3-1 118 1022. Minnesota-Duluth 3-1 104 1123. Harding (Ark.) 3-1 93 NR24. Bentley (Mass.) 4-0 81 NR T25. California (Pa.) 4-0 80 NRT25. Indiana (Pa.) 2-1 80 24Receiving votes: Tiffin (Ohio), 74; Western Colorado, 64; Kutztown (Pa.), 55; Southeastern Oklahoma, 52; Frostburg St. (Md.), 39; Colorado Mesa, 30; Angelo St. (Texas), 22; Shippensburg (Pa.), 22; Washburn (Kan.), 14; Pittsburg St. (Kan.), 9; Texas A&M-Commerce, 5; Indianapolis (Ind.), 3; Colorado St.-Pueblo, 2; Delta St. (Miss.), 2; Chowan (N.C.), 1; Ohio Dominican, 1. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags American Football Vote Kan. Ind. Texas Colorado Indianapolis Association Recommended for you Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses High Q Rockies 844-420-3265 Website Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 970-434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 970-285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 970-609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 970-285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 970-399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 970-285-9307 Website Find a local business Sponsored Content Getting back to his life Common Hand and Wrist Injuries A new home for heart health Misperceptions about human trafficking A new home for heart health