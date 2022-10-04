agate Division II football rankings Oct 4, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Division II RankingsAmerican Football Coaches AssociationTeam (1st votes) Rec. Pts. Prev.1. Ferris St. (Mich.) (29) 4-0 749 12. Grand Valley St. (Mich.) (1) 5-0 719 23. Angelo St. (Tex.) 5-0 687 34. Shepherd (W.Va.) 5-0 655 45. Ouachita Baptist (Ark.) 5-0 631 66. Ashland (Ohio) 4-0 591 97. Pittsburg St. (Kan.) 5-0 570 108. Indianapolis (Ind.) 4-0 492 14t9. Northwest Missouri St. 4-1 491 1210. West Florida 3-1 387 14t11. Harding (Ark.) 4-1 383 1612. Virginia Union 5-0 354 2013. Delta St. (Miss.) 5-0 315 2514. Lenoir-Rhyne (N.C.) 4-1 283 1915. West Georgia 3-1 258 516. Notre Dame (Ohio) 4-1 255 1817. Sioux Falls (S.D.) 5-0 230 NR18. Indiana (Pa.) 4-0 220 NR19. Newberry (S.C.) 4-1 190 720. Slippery Rock (Pa.) 4-1 188 821. Colorado Mines 3-2 159 2222t.. Albany St. (Ga.) 4-1 158 2122t.. Texas A&M-Kingsville 5-0 158 NR24. Nebraska-Kearney 4-1 145 2325. Saginaw Valley St. (Mich.) 4-1 132 17Dropped out: Augustana (S.D.) (11), Valdosta St. (Ga.) (13), New Haven (Conn.) (24)Receiving votes: Augustana (S.D.), 117; New Haven (Conn.), 98; Benedict (S.C.), 57; Henderson St. (Ark.), 17; Limestone (S.C.), 14; Western Colorado, 14; Valdosta St. (Ga.), 10; Assumption (Mass.), 5; Davenport (Mich.), 5; Truman St. (Mo.), 4; Carson-Newman (Tenn.), 3; Emporia St. (Kan.), 3; Minnesota St., 3. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Conn. Vote Ga. American Football New Haven Mich. Colorado Sport S.d. Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Mon 4% 49° 69° Mon Monday 69°/49° Mostly clear. Lows overnight in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:12:18 AM Sunset: 06:53:22 PM Humidity: 88% Wind: SE @ 7 mph UV Index: 0 Low Monday Night Generally clear skies. Low 49F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 15% 49° 74° Tue Tuesday 74°/49° More sun than clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 07:13:16 AM Sunset: 06:51:47 PM Humidity: 57% Wind: E @ 9 mph UV Index: 6 High Tuesday Night Clear. Low 49F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 2% 48° 75° Wed Wednesday 75°/48° Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:14:13 AM Sunset: 06:50:13 PM Humidity: 44% Wind: ESE @ 8 mph UV Index: 6 High Wednesday Night Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 2% 49° 75° Thu Thursday 75°/49° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:15:11 AM Sunset: 06:48:39 PM Humidity: 44% Wind: SE @ 8 mph UV Index: 6 High Thursday Night Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 2% 49° 74° Fri Friday 74°/49° Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:16:10 AM Sunset: 06:47:06 PM Humidity: 42% Wind: SE @ 8 mph UV Index: 6 High Friday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 3% 50° 74° Sat Saturday 74°/50° More sun than clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:17:08 AM Sunset: 06:45:34 PM Humidity: 45% Wind: SSE @ 9 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Saturday Night Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 15% 49° 73° Sun Sunday 73°/49° More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 07:18:07 AM Sunset: 06:44:02 PM Humidity: 46% Wind: SSE @ 8 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Sunday Night A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business