Division II Football Rankings Oct 26, 2021 47 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Division II RankingsAmerican Football Coaches AssociationSchool (1st votes) Rec. Pts. Prev. 1. Ferris St. (Mich.) (26) 7-0 744 12. Valdosta St. (Ga.) (4) 7-0 724 23. West Georgia 7-1 659 44. California (Pa.) 7-0 649 5 5. West Florida 6-1 575 66. Ouachita Baptist (Ark.) 7-1 567 77. Grand Valley St. (Mich.) 6-1 531 88. Northwest Missouri St. 6-1 511 10 9. Notre Dame (Ohio) 7-1 508 910. Harding (Ark.) 7-1 452 1211. Bentley (Mass.) 7-0 445 1312. Shepherd (W.Va.) 7-1 440 11 13. Bowie St. (Md.) 7-1 374 1414. Colorado Mines 7-1 323 315. Slippery Rock (Pa.) 7-1 321 1716. Wingate (N.C.) 6-1 306 18 17. Nebraska-Kearney 7-1 264 2118. Henderson St. (Ark.) 7-1 258 2019. Augustana (S.D.) 7-1 251 2220. Western Colorado 7-1 167 24 21. Kutztown (Pa.) 7-1 145 2522. Colorado Mesa 6-1 144 NR23. Frostburg St. (Md.) 7-1 91 NR24. Midwestern St. (Texas) 5-2 64 19 25. Albany St. (Ga.) 7-1 56 NROthers Receiving Votes: West Alabama, 42; Washburn (Kan.), 28; New Haven (Conn.), 25; Indiana (Pa.), 22; Bemidji St. (Minn.), 20; Minnesota-Duluth, 18; Pittsburg St. (Kan.), 9; Angelo St. (Texas), 7; Lindenwood (Mo.), 5; Wayne St. (Neb.), 3; Charleston (W.Va.), 1; Southeastern Oklahoma, 1.Regional RankingsSUPER REGION FOUR Team In-Reg. DII1. Augustana (SD) 7-1 7-12. Colorado School of Mines 7-1 7-13. Central Washington 5-1 5-1 4. Midwestern State 4-1 5-15. Angelo State 5-2 6-26. Bemidji State 6-2 6-27. Wayne State (NE) 6-2 6-2 8. Colorado Mesa 5-1 6-19. Western Colorado 7-1 7-110. Minnesota Duluth 6-2 6-2 Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags American Football Vote Minnesota Politics Kan. Neb. Conn. Duluth Colorado Recommended for you Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses High Q Rockies 844-420-3265 Website Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 970-434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 970-285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 970-609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 970-285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 970-399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 970-285-9307 Website Find a local business Sponsored Content +6 Home Loan honors its employees Finding the right sleep Misperceptions about human trafficking: Elena A new home for heart health Getting back to his life