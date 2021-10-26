Division II Rankings

American Football Coaches Association

School (1st votes) Rec. Pts. Prev.

1. Ferris St. (Mich.) (26) 7-0 744 1

2. Valdosta St. (Ga.) (4) 7-0 724 2

3. West Georgia 7-1 659 4

4. California (Pa.) 7-0 649 5

5. West Florida 6-1 575 6

6. Ouachita Baptist (Ark.) 7-1 567 7

7. Grand Valley St. (Mich.) 6-1 531 8

8. Northwest Missouri St. 6-1 511 10

9. Notre Dame (Ohio) 7-1 508 9

10. Harding (Ark.) 7-1 452 12

11. Bentley (Mass.) 7-0 445 13

12. Shepherd (W.Va.) 7-1 440 11

13. Bowie St. (Md.) 7-1 374 14

14. Colorado Mines 7-1 323 3

15. Slippery Rock (Pa.) 7-1 321 17

16. Wingate (N.C.) 6-1 306 18

17. Nebraska-Kearney 7-1 264 21

18. Henderson St. (Ark.) 7-1 258 20

19. Augustana (S.D.) 7-1 251 22

20. Western Colorado 7-1 167 24

21. Kutztown (Pa.) 7-1 145 25

22. Colorado Mesa 6-1 144 NR

23. Frostburg St. (Md.) 7-1 91 NR

24. Midwestern St. (Texas) 5-2 64 19

25. Albany St. (Ga.) 7-1 56 NR

Others Receiving Votes: West Alabama, 42; Washburn (Kan.), 28; New Haven (Conn.), 25; Indiana (Pa.), 22; Bemidji St. (Minn.), 20; Minnesota-Duluth, 18; Pittsburg St. (Kan.), 9; Angelo St. (Texas), 7; Lindenwood (Mo.), 5; Wayne St. (Neb.), 3; Charleston (W.Va.), 1; Southeastern Oklahoma, 1.

Regional Rankings

SUPER REGION FOUR

Team In-Reg. DII

1. Augustana (SD) 7-1 7-1

2. Colorado School of Mines 7-1 7-1

3. Central Washington 5-1 5-1

4. Midwestern State 4-1 5-1

5. Angelo State 5-2 6-2

6. Bemidji State 6-2 6-2

7. Wayne State (NE) 6-2 6-2

8. Colorado Mesa 5-1 6-1

9. Western Colorado 7-1 7-1

10. Minnesota Duluth 6-2 6-2