Division II Rankings
U.S. Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association
Men
Team (1st votes) W-L Pts Prev
1. Le Moyne (19) 8-0 474 1
2. Tampa (3) 6-0 452 2
3. Wingate 10-1 387 5
4. Mercy (1) 6-0 384 8
5. Mercyhurst (1) 9-1 383 3
6. Lenoir Rhyne 11-1 361 T-6
7. Seton Hill 6-1 347 4
8. Adelphi 5-2 344 T-6
9. Lindenwood 8-1 273 9
10. Mount Olive 10-1 270 12
11. Saint Anselm 8-0 221 14
12. Frostburg State 5-1 159 15
13. Limestone 9-3 147 19
14. Indianapolis 7-2 146 10
15. Pace 3-6 136 13
16. Lynn 5-1 133 17
17. Colorado Mesa 6-1 92 18
T18. Belmont Abbey 8-4 88 11
T18. Maryville 7-3 88 16
20. Bentley 4-3 53 N/R
Receiving votes: Queens U. of Charlotte (25), Rockhurst (19), Westminster (13), Rollins (9), Chestnut Hill (9), Saint Leo (9), Roberts Wesleyan (8), Georgian Court (5), Assumption (4), Florida Tech (3), Newberry (2), Lake Erie (2), and North Greenville (1).
Division II Rankings
Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association
Team (1st votes) Pts W-L PVs
1. UIndy (20) 620 9-0 1
2. Lindenwood (4) 598 8-0 2
3. Le Moyne (1) 568 7-0 3
4. West Chester 540 7-0 5
5. Queens (North Carolina) 511 10-1 6
6. Tampa 474 5-1 7
7. Florida Southern 444 4-1 4
8. Grand Valley State 439 6-1 8
9. Rollins 436 4-1 11
10. East Stroudsburg 402 7-1 10
11. Adelphi 393 2-2 9
12. Regis 347 5-1 12
13. Bentley 314 5-1 14
14. Limestone 305 9-1 13
15. Assumption 226 4-2 16
16. New Haven 220 3-4 15
17. Mount Olive 208 10-1 17
18. Mercy 199 5-1 18
19. Pace 186 7-1 19
20. Roberts Wesleyan 155 8-0 20
21. Saint Anselm 129 4-0 21
22. Saint Leo 106 3-3 22
23. Seton Hill University 97 7-0 23
24. Colorado Mesa 57 4-3 24
25. Mercyhurst 47 7-2 25