Division II Rankings

U.S. Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association

Men

Team (1st votes) W-L Pts Prev

1. Le Moyne (19) 8-0 474 1

2. Tampa (3) 6-0 452 2

3. Wingate 10-1 387 5

4. Mercy (1) 6-0 384 8

5. Mercyhurst (1) 9-1 383 3

6. Lenoir Rhyne 11-1 361 T-6

7. Seton Hill 6-1 347 4

8. Adelphi 5-2 344 T-6

9. Lindenwood 8-1 273 9

10. Mount Olive 10-1 270 12

11. Saint Anselm 8-0 221 14

12. Frostburg State 5-1 159 15

13. Limestone 9-3 147 19

14. Indianapolis 7-2 146 10

15. Pace 3-6 136 13

16. Lynn 5-1 133 17

17. Colorado Mesa 6-1 92 18

T18. Belmont Abbey 8-4 88 11

T18. Maryville 7-3 88 16

20. Bentley 4-3 53 N/R

Receiving votes: Queens U. of Charlotte (25), Rockhurst (19), Westminster (13), Rollins (9), Chestnut Hill (9), Saint Leo (9), Roberts Wesleyan (8), Georgian Court (5), Assumption (4), Florida Tech (3), Newberry (2), Lake Erie (2), and North Greenville (1).

Division II Rankings

Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association

Team (1st votes) Pts W-L PVs

1. UIndy (20) 620 9-0 1

2. Lindenwood (4) 598 8-0 2

3. Le Moyne (1) 568 7-0 3

4. West Chester 540 7-0 5

5. Queens (North Carolina) 511 10-1 6

6. Tampa 474 5-1 7

7. Florida Southern 444 4-1 4

8. Grand Valley State 439 6-1 8

9. Rollins 436 4-1 11

10. East Stroudsburg 402 7-1 10

11. Adelphi 393 2-2 9

12. Regis 347 5-1 12

13. Bentley 314 5-1 14

14. Limestone 305 9-1 13

15. Assumption 226 4-2 16

16. New Haven 220 3-4 15

17. Mount Olive 208 10-1 17

18. Mercy 199 5-1 18

19. Pace 186 7-1 19

20. Roberts Wesleyan 155 8-0 20

21. Saint Anselm 129 4-0 21

22. Saint Leo 106 3-3 22

23. Seton Hill University 97 7-0 23

24. Colorado Mesa 57 4-3 24

25. Mercyhurst 47 7-2 25