agate Division II national, regional rankings Feb 23, 2023 1 hr ago Division II RankingsMenSouth Central RegionalTeam DII W-L In-Reg.1. Fort Lewis 22-2 22-22. Black Hills St. 23-3 23-33. Colorado Mesa 21-4 21-44. Angelo St. 20-5 19-45. West Tex. A&M 19-6 19-26. Colorado Mines 20-4 20-47. Lubbock Christian 17-8 15-88. Texas A&M-Kingsville 17-9 16-99. St. Edward's 16-9 15-710. Eastern N.M. 13-9 13-9National Basketball Coaches AssociationRecords through Feb. 19Team (1st votes) W-L Pts. Prev.1. Nova Southeastern, Fla. (14) 25-0 398 12. Northwest Missouri State (2) 25-2 382 33. Indiana, Pa. 26-1 370 44. Indianapolis, Ind. 24-2 343 65. Fort Lewis 24-2 324 96. Point Loma, Calif. 24-3 314 87. Central Oklahoma 23-3 295 108. West Liberty, W.Va. 23-3 269 119. UNC Pembroke 25-2 262 510. Black Hills State 23-3 251 211. Cal State San Bernardino 22-3 248 1212. Lincoln Memorial, Tenn. 25-3 230 713. Southern Nazarene, Okla. 23-3 221 1414. Colorado Mesa 22-4 182 1715. Colorado Mines 22-4 166 1916. Mercyhurst, Pa. 20-4 152 2017. Hillsdale, Mich. 22-4 128 1318. Northern State, S.D. 23-5 127 2119. North Georgia 20-4 110 2320. Augusta, Ga. 21-5 85 1521. Saint Martin's, Wash. 22-4 79 2522. Angelo State, Texas 22-5 73 2423. St. Thomas Aquinas, N.Y. 22-4 45 1624. West Alabama 21-5 42 1825. West Texas A&M 20-6 28 NRReceiving votes: Bentley (Mass.) 26, Emporia State (Kan.) 14, MSU Moorhead (Minn.) 14, Alabama Huntsville 10, Southern New Hampshire 4, Ferris State (Mich.) 3, Pittsburgh-Johnstown (Pa.) 2, Daemen (N.Y.) 1.WomenSouth Central RegionalTeam DII W-L In-Reg.1. Colorado Mines 21-4 21-42. Angelo State 20-6 19-53. Texas Woman's 23-3 23-34. Black Hills State 20-6 20-65. Lubbock Christian 20-8 19-56. Texas A&M-Kingsville 16-10 16-87. Texas at Tyler 19-5 19-58. West Texas A&M 19-8 17-79. Regis 20-6 20-610. Westminster (Utah) 15-11 15-11