Receiving votes: Cal. St. Monterey Bay (20-9), Henderson St. (20-8), Catawba (21-11), Grand Valley St. (15-7), Delta St. (16-8), Drury (18-6), Florida Tech. (24-9), Young Harris (20-9), UNC Pembroke (21-8), California, PA (14-4), Glenville St. (15-5), West Florida (17-10), Franklin Pierce (13-5), Southern Connecticut (15-4), Washburn (21-9), Wayne St. (13-5), CSU-Pueblo (18-12), Wilmington, DE (11-3), Montevallo (22-8).
NJCAA Rankings
(First-place votes)
Team W-L Pts. Prev.
1. Central Arizona (8) 33-4 198 1
2. Walters State CC (2) 30-3 191 2
3. McLennan CC 20-6 171 4
4. Wabash Valley 25-4 171 3
5. Chipola College 26-9 160 5
6. Crowder College 24-7 159 6
7. Eastern Oklahoma State 26-0 126 10
8. Iowa Western CC 15-6 114 9
9. Florida Southwestern State 25-11 110 14
10. Georgia Highlands 28-2 101 13
11. Arizona Western 33-5 98 12
12. Cowley County CC 20-5 93 11
13. Northwest Florida State 24-10 85 7
14. Grayson College 20-8 56 18
15. Dyersburg State CC 24-6 55 17
16. Salt Lake CC 21-5 37 19
17. Alvin CC 21-13 36 NR
18. San Jacinto-North 22-13 30 8
19. Kansas City Kansas CC 20-3 20 NR
20. Miami Dade 23-12 20 19
Receiving votes: Florence-Darlington Tech, Shelton State, Colby, Midland, Central Florida, Wallace-Dothan, Panola, New Mexico JC, Cloud County, Indian Hills, Indian River State