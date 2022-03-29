Division II Rankings

Collegiate Baseball

Team W-L Pts

1. Tampa 26-3 210

2. Wingate 27-3 203

3. Columbus St. 25-5 195

4. Central Missouri 22-3 190

5. North Greenville 23-5 180

6. Point Loma Nazarene 23-3 175

7. Southern Arkansas 23-4 166

8. West Texas A&M 25-5 160

9. Colorado Mesa 18-6 153

10. Trevecca Nazarene 26-5 149

11. Angelo St. 23-7 145

12. Valdosta St. 19-6 133

13. Augustana 17-4-1 126

14. Chico St. 19-5 112

15. Southern New Hampshire 14-4 110

16. Minnesota St. 13-4 105

17. Seton Hill 15-4-1 102

18. Newberry 26-6 91

19. West Chester 14-3 75

20. Nova Southeastern 21-6 74

21. Millersville 19-5 65

22. Slippery Rock 11-1 63

23. Rollins 22-7 54

24. Lubbock Christian 22-8 44

25. St. Leo 21-10 35

26. Molloy 16-5 33

27. Lenoir-Rhyne 26-7 31

28. Mercyhurst 12-3 29

29. East Stroudsburg 21-6 27

T30. Illinois-Springfield 18-6 10

T30.Adelphi 12-4 10

Receiving votes: Cal. St. Monterey Bay (20-9), Henderson St. (20-8), Catawba (21-11), Grand Valley St. (15-7), Delta St. (16-8), Drury (18-6), Florida Tech. (24-9), Young Harris (20-9), UNC Pembroke (21-8), California, PA (14-4), Glenville St. (15-5), West Florida (17-10), Franklin Pierce (13-5), Southern Connecticut (15-4), Washburn (21-9), Wayne St. (13-5), CSU-Pueblo (18-12), Wilmington, DE (11-3), Montevallo (22-8).

NJCAA Rankings

(First-place votes)

Team W-L Pts. Prev.

1. Central Arizona (8) 33-4 198 1

2. Walters State CC (2) 30-3 191 2

3. McLennan CC 20-6 171 4

4. Wabash Valley 25-4 171 3

5. Chipola College 26-9 160 5

6. Crowder College 24-7 159 6

7. Eastern Oklahoma State 26-0 126 10

8. Iowa Western CC 15-6 114 9

9. Florida Southwestern State 25-11 110 14

10. Georgia Highlands 28-2 101 13

11. Arizona Western 33-5 98 12

12. Cowley County CC 20-5 93 11

13. Northwest Florida State 24-10 85 7

14. Grayson College 20-8 56 18

15. Dyersburg State CC 24-6 55 17

16. Salt Lake CC 21-5 37 19

17. Alvin CC 21-13 36 NR

18. San Jacinto-North 22-13 30 8

19. Kansas City Kansas CC 20-3 20 NR

20. Miami Dade 23-12 20 19

Receiving votes: Florence-Darlington Tech, Shelton State, Colby, Midland, Central Florida, Wallace-Dothan, Panola, New Mexico JC, Cloud County, Indian Hills, Indian River State