Division II Rankings
Collegiate Baseball
Team W-L Pts
1. Colorado Mesa 30-2 240
2. Angelo St. 31-6 232
3. West Florida 29-8 221
4. West Texas A&M 31-5 216
5. Central Missouri 31-6 210
6. Tampa 16-4 201
7. North Greenville 33-11 190
8. Lee 32-7 179
9. Illinois-Springfield 32-4 177
10. Catawba 32-9 171
11. Mount Olive 35-10 157
12. Augustana, SD 28-9 145
13. Charleston, WV 30-6 139
14. Tusculum 30-11 135
15. Azusa Pacific 25-8 125
16. Seton Hill 25-4 119
17. Northwest Nazarene 26-5 112
18. Minnesota St.-Mankato 28-6 100
19. Minnesota Crookston 22-6 94
20. Southern New Hampshire 17-3 84
21. Lindenwood 25-7 81
22. Metropolitan St.-Denver 28-8 72
23. St. Thomas Aquinas 20-3 71
24. UNC-Pembroke 29-11 69
25. North Georgia 28-12 61
26. Quincy 26-9 51
27. Missouri Southern 27-10 40
28. Shorter 26-13 29
29. Wayne St. 20-8 14
30. Wingate 30-12 11
Receiving votes: Trevecca Nazarene 24-10, West Virginia St. 28-7.
NJCAA Rankings
Team (1st votes) W-L Pts Prev.
1. Wabash Valley (9) 45-3 198 1
2. Walters State CC 54-4 185 2
3. Central Arizona (1) 43-5 177 5
4. San Jacinto College-North 43-12 165 3
5. Iowa Western CC 45-8 153 7
6. Crowder College 44-6 148 4
7. Johnson County CC 41-5 119 10
8. Santa Fe College 29-11 117 8
9. Chattahoochee Valley CC 40-10 110 6
10. Cowley County CC 37-7 107 12
11. Florida Southwestern State 42-14 100 11
12. Florence-Darlington Tech 41-6 85 13
13. Eastern Oklahoma State 42-5 82 9
14. Howard College 37-11 81 15
15. Dyersburg State CC 37-4 65 16
16. Temple College 37-10 56 17
17. Southern Nevada 40-11 48 18
18. Chipola College 34-17 29 14
19. John A. Logan College 39-13 28 19
20. Miami Dade College 32-16 10 N/A
Receiving votes: Navarro, Salt Lake, Central Florida, McLennan, Midland, Pima, Weatherford, Potomac State