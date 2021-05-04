Division II Rankings

Collegiate Baseball

Team W-L Pts

1. Colorado Mesa 30-2 240

2. Angelo St. 31-6 232

3. West Florida 29-8 221

4. West Texas A&M 31-5 216

5. Central Missouri 31-6 210

6. Tampa 16-4 201

7. North Greenville 33-11 190

8. Lee 32-7 179

9. Illinois-Springfield 32-4 177

10. Catawba 32-9 171

11. Mount Olive 35-10 157

12. Augustana, SD 28-9 145

13. Charleston, WV 30-6 139

14. Tusculum 30-11 135

15. Azusa Pacific 25-8 125

16. Seton Hill 25-4 119

17. Northwest Nazarene 26-5 112

18. Minnesota St.-Mankato 28-6 100

19. Minnesota Crookston 22-6 94

20. Southern New Hampshire 17-3 84

21. Lindenwood 25-7 81

22. Metropolitan St.-Denver 28-8 72

23. St. Thomas Aquinas 20-3 71

24. UNC-Pembroke 29-11 69

25. North Georgia 28-12 61

26. Quincy 26-9 51

27. Missouri Southern 27-10 40

28. Shorter 26-13 29

29. Wayne St. 20-8 14

30. Wingate 30-12 11

Receiving votes: Trevecca Nazarene 24-10, West Virginia St. 28-7.

NJCAA Rankings

Team (1st votes) W-L Pts Prev.

1. Wabash Valley (9) 45-3 198 1

2. Walters State CC 54-4 185 2

3. Central Arizona (1) 43-5 177 5

4. San Jacinto College-North 43-12 165 3

5. Iowa Western CC 45-8 153 7

6. Crowder College 44-6 148 4

7. Johnson County CC 41-5 119 10

8. Santa Fe College 29-11 117 8

9. Chattahoochee Valley CC 40-10 110 6

10. Cowley County CC 37-7 107 12

11. Florida Southwestern State 42-14 100 11

12. Florence-Darlington Tech 41-6 85 13

13. Eastern Oklahoma State 42-5 82 9

14. Howard College 37-11 81 15

15. Dyersburg State CC 37-4 65 16

16. Temple College 37-10 56 17

17. Southern Nevada 40-11 48 18

18. Chipola College 34-17 29 14

19. John A. Logan College 39-13 28 19

20. Miami Dade College 32-16 10 N/A

Receiving votes: Navarro, Salt Lake, Central Florida, McLennan, Midland, Pima, Weatherford, Potomac State