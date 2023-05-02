agate Division II, NJCAA baseball rankings May 2, 2023 33 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Division II RankingsCollegiate BaseballRecords as of May 1Team W-L Points1. North Greenville 44-6 2402. Colorado Mesa 37-9 2053. Rollins 31-12 1984. Angelo St. 42-8 1955. Central Missouri 36-13 1866. Tampa 34-9 1757. Quincy 36-9 1688. West Florida 32-14 1609. Newberry 39-9 15310. Missouri Southern 38-12 15011. Cal. St. Monterey Bay 31-13 13712. Southern Arkansas 34-15 13513. Montevallo 37-12 12814. Mount Olive 32-14 11915. Millersville 35-7 11516. Seton Hill 38-8 10717. Cal. St. San Bernardino 33-13 9918. St. Edwards 36-13 9219. East Stroudsburg 33-10 8720. Metro State 40-10 8321. Southern New Hampshire 36-9 7222. Point Loma 34-12 6523. UNC Pembroke 36-13 5624. Wayne St., MI 34-9 4925. Illinois-Springfield 31-11 4226. Texas-Tyler 35-15 4027. Florida Southern 29-15 2928. Valdosta St. 30-15 2229. Georgia Southwestern 29-17 1230T. Belmont Abbey 36-14 730T. Wingate 32-18 7Receiving votes: Charleston, W.V. (36-8), Southern Connecticut St. (28-10), Minnesota St. (29-14), Ouachita Baptist (35-15), Augustana (37-16), Maryville (29-15), West Chester (26-13), Azusa Pacific (31-17), Washburn (29-20), Alabama-Huntsville (29-18), Young Harris (34-14), Columbus St. (34-13), Ashland (32-14), Arkansas Tech. (31-18), Northwood (31-16), Saint Leo (26-17), Molloy (31-14), Lenoir-Rhyne (38-16).NJCAA RankingsRecords as of May 1Team (1st votes) W-L Pts Prev.1. Wabash Valley (5) 43-9 157 22. Walters State (1) 48-8 152 33. Central Florida (1) 46-6 145 14. Johnson County 45-7 135 55. Central Arizona 46-10 130 46. Crowder 45-11 117 77. Florence-Darlington 47-9 108 68. Weatherford 42-9 103 99. Santa Fe 39-8 101 1010. Barton 43-8 92 811. Blinn 39-13 82 1112. New Mexico 40-11 72 1213. Iowa Western 34-9 64 1414. Miami Dade 31-13 55 1615. Southern Nevada 36-12 33 1516. Gaston 41-9 31 1717. Connors State 48-5 26 1918. Delgado 39-11 24 1319. South Mountain 43-13 14 18T20. John A. Logan 36-14 6 20T20. Wallace State 34-14 6 NRReceiving votes: Chattanooga State, Wallace-Dothan, McLennan, Pima, State College of Florida, Temple, Midland Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Sports Politics Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Mon 0% 56° 84° Mon Monday 84°/56° Mostly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:15:54 AM Sunset: 08:06:51 PM Humidity: 36% Wind: SE @ 11 mph UV Index: 0 Low Monday Night Cloudy. Low 56F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Tue 5% 49° 78° Tue Tuesday 78°/49° More clouds than sun. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 06:14:43 AM Sunset: 08:07:48 PM Humidity: 27% Wind: SSE @ 11 mph UV Index: 6 High Tuesday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 9% 56° 80° Wed Wednesday 80°/56° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 9% Sunrise: 06:13:33 AM Sunset: 08:08:45 PM Humidity: 27% Wind: SE @ 8 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Wednesday Night Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 56F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 19% 44° 73° Thu Thursday 73°/44° Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 19% Sunrise: 06:12:24 AM Sunset: 08:09:43 PM Humidity: 31% Wind: SSE @ 15 mph UV Index: 7 High Thursday Night Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Fri 5% 44° 68° Fri Friday 68°/44° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 06:11:16 AM Sunset: 08:10:40 PM Humidity: 26% Wind: SSW @ 15 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Friday Night Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Sat 24% 43° 65° Sat Saturday 65°/43° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:10:10 AM Sunset: 08:11:37 PM Humidity: 33% Wind: SSW @ 13 mph UV Index: 7 High Saturday Night Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 3% 47° 69° Sun Sunday 69°/47° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 06:09:05 AM Sunset: 08:12:33 PM Humidity: 31% Wind: SSW @ 11 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Sunday Night A few clouds. Low 47F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business