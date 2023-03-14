agate Division II, NJCAA baseball rankings Mar 14, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Division II RankingsCollegiate BaseballTeam W-L Pts1. North Greenville 20-2 2402. Tampa 17-3 2323. Angelo St. 21-3 2244. Columbus St. 17-4 2165. Cal. St. San Bernardino 15-2 2066. Rollins 11-4 2007. Quincy 11-3 1948. Illinois-Springfield 14-4 1869. West Chester 10-4 17410. Lenoir-Rhyne 20-5 16011. St. Edwards 12-5 15212. Montevallo 17-4 14413. East Stroudsburg 13-3 13614. Millersville 18-4 12615. Southern Arkansas 14-7 12016. UNC Pembroke 18-4 11417. Florida Southern 14-4 10418. Mount Olive 15-5 9519. West Georgia 16-4 8720. Southern New Hampshire 10-4 7921. Minnesota St. 10-4 7122. Newberry 18-4 6023. Wayne St., MI 11-2 5824. Hawaii Hilo 15-4 4725. S.C.-Aiken 17-5 4626. Indianapolis 11-0 3927. Washburn 15-8 2328. Cal. Poly Pomona 12-5 1829. Missouri Southern 16-6 1530. Point Loma 11-7 12Receiving Votes: Wingate (15-8), Valdosta St. (14-8), Harding (17-6), Texas-Tyler (16-8), West Texas A&M (16-7), Charleston, WV (12-4), Central Missouri (14-7), Colorado Mesa (12-7), New Haven (9-2), Arkansas Tech. (16-7), Young Harris (15-8).NJCAA RankingsWeek Three, March 13Team (1st votes) W-L Pts Prev1. Central Florida (9) 27-1 180 12. Walters State 23-4 151 23. Central Arizona 22-5 143 44. Iowa Western 14-0 133 55. McLennan 13-5 131 36. Santa Fe 26-1 117 67. Florence-Darlington 23-4 110 78. Wabash Valley 17-6 105 89. Johnson County 19-3 97 910. Georgia Highlands 20-6 83 1011. Wallace-Dothan 16-6 78 1212. Pensacola State 22-5 72 1113. Gulf Coast State 18-6 61 1514. Gaston 21-3 56 1315. Crowder 16-8 48 1416. Southern Nevada 18-6 35 1917. Delgado 15-4 29 1718. Blinn 19-7 18 1619. Barton 17-2 15 RV20. Miami Dade 19-7 6 RVReceiving Votes: Weatherford, San Jacinto, Cowley, Midland, South Mountain, Navarro, Southwest Tennessee Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Politics Sports Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Mon 2% 34° 54° Mon Monday 54°/34° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:29:10 AM Sunset: 07:19:26 PM Humidity: 83% Wind: SE @ 6 mph UV Index: 0 Low Monday Night Partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Tue 3% 45° 60° Tue Tuesday 60°/45° More clouds than sun. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:27:36 AM Sunset: 07:20:27 PM Humidity: 54% Wind: SSE @ 10 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Tuesday Night Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low near 45F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Wed 72% 36° 52° Wed Wednesday 52°/36° Cloudy, periods of rain. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 72% Sunrise: 07:26:02 AM Sunset: 07:21:27 PM Humidity: 71% Wind: SSE @ 12 mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Thu 24% 27° 47° Thu Thursday 47°/27° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 07:24:28 AM Sunset: 07:22:27 PM Humidity: 52% Wind: N @ 12 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Thursday Night Clear to partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Fri 2% 27° 47° Fri Friday 47°/27° Sunshine. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:22:53 AM Sunset: 07:23:28 PM Humidity: 46% Wind: NNE @ 8 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Friday Night Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 27F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 2% 31° 48° Sat Saturday 48°/31° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:21:18 AM Sunset: 07:24:28 PM Humidity: 44% Wind: ENE @ 7 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Saturday Night Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Sun 13% 36° 52° Sun Sunday 52°/36° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 13% Sunrise: 07:19:43 AM Sunset: 07:25:27 PM Humidity: 55% Wind: SSW @ 8 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Sunday Night Mostly cloudy skies with a few snow showers late. Low 36F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business