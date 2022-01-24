agate Division II preseason baseball rankings Jan 24, 2022 Jan 24, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Division II RankingsNational Collegiate Baseball Writers AssociationPreseasonTeam (1st votes) 2021 Pts. Prev.1. Tampa (7) 23-6 454 32. Wingate (10) 39-13 451 13. Central Missouri (1) 36-8 429 24. Colorado Mesa (1) 42-7 427 105. Angelo State 44-9 370 46. Trevecca Nazarene 36-13 335 97. Southern New Hampshire 28-9 316 78. Azusa Pacific 33-10 314 169. Seton Hill 39-8 313 510. West Florida 37-11 312 811. Southern Arkansas 34-7 274 2112. Columbus State 31-16 232 RV13. Mount Olive 37-12 220 1314. Northwest Nazarene 35-10 220 615. West Texas A&M 34-9 206 1116. Lee 36-11 191 1217. Millersville 30-15 190 2018. Davenport 33-16 189 2419. Arkansas Tech 33-9 113 RV20. Catawba 33-11 98 1521. Illinois Springfield 37-8 91 1422. Molloy 25-11 73 RV23. Minnesota State 27-14 64 1724. Delta State 28-20 47 2525. Chico State 0-0 40 NROthers receiving votes: North Greenville (34-13) 28 points; Augustana (S.D.) (27-14) 19 points; Franklin Pierce (22-11) 12 points; Northwood (29-17) 11 points; MSU Denver (34-10) 9 points; UNC Pembroke (29-15) 9 points; Florida Southern (15-11) 7 points; Lindenwood (34-9) 2 points; Charleston (W.Va.) (33-13) 1 point. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Ranking Division Preseason Sport Vote Baseball Greenville Charleston Politics Writer Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Mon 15% 23° 44° Mon Monday 44°/23° Cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 07:26:44 AM Sunset: 05:25:52 PM Humidity: 81% Wind: E @ 5 mph UV Index: 0 Low Monday Night Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Tue 15% 17° 39° Tue Tuesday 39°/17° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 07:26:03 AM Sunset: 05:27:01 PM Humidity: 64% Wind: NNE @ 11 mph UV Index: 2 Low Tuesday Night Mostly clear skies. Low 17F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 3% 22° 38° Wed Wednesday 38°/22° Plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:25:20 AM Sunset: 05:28:11 PM Humidity: 61% Wind: ENE @ 6 mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Thu 7% 15° 36° Thu Thursday 36°/15° Plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the mid teens. Chance of Rain: 7% Sunrise: 07:24:35 AM Sunset: 05:29:20 PM Humidity: 57% Wind: NNE @ 10 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Thursday Night Clear skies. Low around 15F. Winds light and variable. Fri 2% 16° 38° Fri Friday 38°/16° Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the mid teens. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:23:49 AM Sunset: 05:30:30 PM Humidity: 53% Wind: ENE @ 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Friday Night Clear skies. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. Sat 2% 20° 40° Sat Saturday 40°/20° Sunshine. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:23 AM Sunset: 05:31:41 PM Humidity: 51% Wind: NE @ 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Saturday Night Partly cloudy. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. Sun 3% 20° 42° Sun Sunday 42°/20° A few clouds. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:22:10 AM Sunset: 05:32:51 PM Humidity: 50% Wind: NE @ 5 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Brenda Bounds Keller Williams +1(970)256-9100 Website Find a local business