Division II Rankings

National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association

Preseason

Team (1st votes) 2021 Pts. Prev.

1. Tampa (7) 23-6 454 3

2. Wingate (10) 39-13 451 1

3. Central Missouri (1) 36-8 429 2

4. Colorado Mesa (1) 42-7 427 10

5. Angelo State 44-9 370 4

6. Trevecca Nazarene 36-13 335 9

7. Southern New Hampshire 28-9 316 7

8. Azusa Pacific 33-10 314 16

9. Seton Hill 39-8 313 5

10. West Florida 37-11 312 8

11. Southern Arkansas 34-7 274 21

12. Columbus State 31-16 232 RV

13. Mount Olive 37-12 220 13

14. Northwest Nazarene 35-10 220 6

15. West Texas A&M 34-9 206 11

16. Lee 36-11 191 12

17. Millersville 30-15 190 20

18. Davenport 33-16 189 24

19. Arkansas Tech 33-9 113 RV

20. Catawba 33-11 98 15

21. Illinois Springfield 37-8 91 14

22. Molloy 25-11 73 RV

23. Minnesota State 27-14 64 17

24. Delta State 28-20 47 25

25. Chico State 0-0 40 NR

Others receiving votes: North Greenville (34-13) 28 points; Augustana (S.D.) (27-14) 19 points; Franklin Pierce (22-11) 12 points; Northwood (29-17) 11 points; MSU Denver (34-10) 9 points; UNC Pembroke (29-15) 9 points; Florida Southern (15-11) 7 points; Lindenwood (34-9) 2 points; Charleston (W.Va.) (33-13) 1 point.