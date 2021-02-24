RMAC RPI Standings
Final RPI will determine seeds in RMAC Tournament March 2-6; top four seeds host quarterfinals, with highest remaining seed hosting semifinals and championship
Men
1. Colorado Mesa 16.65; 2. Colorado Mines 16.23; 3. Black Hills State 12.85; 4. Metro State 12.08; 5. Adams State 11.93; 6. Chadron State 11.40; 7. CU-Colorado Springs 11.14; 8. S.D. Mines 11.12
Women
1. Western Colorado 15.50; 2. Colorado Mines 15.44; 3. Westminster 14.14; 4. Black Hills St. 13.39; 5. Colorado Mesa 13.32; 6. Metro State 13.23; 7. S.D. Mines 13.18; 8. Regis 11.80
Division II Rankings
Men
National Association of Basketball Coaches
Team (1st votes) W-L Pts Prev
1. Northwest Missouri State (15) 19-1 399 3
2. West Texas A&M 11-1 370 4
3. Truman State 16-1 355 5
4. Mercyhurst 10-0 352 6
5. Colorado Mesa 16-1 340 7
6. Lubbock Christian (1) 16-0 319 9
7. Colorado School of Mines 13-1 308 1
8. Northern State 15-1 297 2
9. Hillsdale 17-1 276 11
10. Texas A&M-Kingsville 13-1 251 12
11. St. Thomas Aquinas 9-0 232 16
12. Lincoln Memorial 16-3 199 8
13. Northwest Nazarene 10-1 196 17
14. Flagler 11-2 182 18
15. Alabama Huntsville 12-2 173 10
16. Charleston (W.Va.) 12-2 148 20
17. Queens (N.C.) 13-4 136 19
18. Dallas Baptist 13-3 127 13
19. Point Loma 6-1 118 14
20. West Liberty 10-3 104 22
21. Findlay 15-4 87 23
22. Gannon 8-1 62 21
23. Valdosta State 12-4 42 25
24. Fairmont State 10-2 40 NR
25. Washburn 14-5 37 15
Others receiving votes: Lee (Tenn.) 12, Southern Indiana 12, Georgia College 9, MSU Moorhead 4, Emmanuel (Ga.) 3, Hawai’i Hilo 3, Arkansas Monticello 2, Carson-Newman (Tenn.) 2, Southwest Baptist (Mo.) 2, Oklahoma Baptist 1.