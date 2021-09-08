Division II Rankings
American Football Coaches Association
Team (1st votes) Rec. Pts. Prev.
1. West Florida (28) 1-0 744 1
2. Ferris St. (Mich.) (1) 1-0 703 3
3. Minnesota St. 1-0 668 2
4. Northwest Missouri St. 1-0 629 4
5. Valdosta St. (Ga.) 1-0 599 6t
6. Lenoir-Rhyne (N.C.) (1) 1-0 593 6t
7. Texas A&M-Commerce 1-0 560 8
8. Slippery Rock (Pa.) 1-0 547 5
9. Colorado School of Mines 1-0 504 10
10. Notre Dame (Ohio) 1-0 499 9
11. Ouachita Baptist (Ark.) 1-0 433 11
12. Indianapolis (Ind.) 1-0 399 14
13. Shepherd (W.Va.) 1-0 368 15
14. Grand Valley St. (Mich.) 0-0 308 16
15. Indiana (Pa.) 0-0 266 17
16. Tiffin (Ohio) 1-0 236 19
17. Harding (Ark.) 1-0 227 22
18. Kutztown (Pa.) 1-0 220 20
19. Colorado St.-Pueblo 0-1 201 12
20. Minnesota-Duluth 1-0 189 23
21. Wingate (N.C.) 1-0 156 24t
22. Angelo St. (Texas) 1-0 134 NR
23. Pittsburg St. (Kan.) 1-0 123 NR
24. West Georgia 1-0 71 NR
25. Bowie St. (Md.) 0-1 58 18
Receiving votes: Delta St. (Miss.), 46; Augustana (S.D.), 34; Tusculum (Tenn.), 33; Henderson St. (Ark.), 31; West Texas A&M, 27; Nebraska-Kearney, 25; Central Missouri, 24; West Alabama, 21; Truman St. (Mo.), 15; Bentley (Mass.), 12; Midwestern St. (Texas), 11; Ashland (Ohio), 7; Charleston (W.Va.), 5; Fort Hays St. (Kan.), 5; West Chester (Pa.), 5; Washburn (Kan.), 4; California (Pa.), 3; Lindenwood (Mo.), 2; Virginia Union, 2; Carson-Newman (Tenn.), 1; Bemidji St. (Minn.), 1; UT-Permian Basin (Texas), 1.
Division II Rankings
United Soccer Coaches Association
Team Prev W-L-T
1. University of Charleston 1 2-0-0
2. University of Indianapolis 4 2-0-0
3. Franklin Pierce 5 2-0-0
4. Colorado School of Mines 8 2-0-0
5. Palm Beach Atlantic 13 1-0-0
6. Maryville of St. Louis 9 2-0-0
7. Azusa Pacific 14 2-0-0
8. Lenoir-Rhyne RV 1-0-0
9. Rogers State 12 2-0-0
10. Union 16 2-0-0
11. West Texas A&M 11 1-0-0
12. Gannon 17 1-0-0
13. Wilmington RV 2-0-0
14. Seattle Pacific NR 2-0-0
15. Coker NR 1-0-0
16. Colorado Mesa 21 2-0-0
17. Nova Southeastern RV 1-0-0
18. Simon Fraser NR 1-1-0
19. Cedarville 22 1-0-0
20. Young Harris RV 1-0-0
21. Lynn NR 1-1-0
22. Post RV 0-0-1
23. Midwestern State 22 2-0-0
24. Millersville NR 2-0-0
25. Northeastern State 19 1-1-0
Receiving votes: Saginaw Valley State, Rollins College, Chowan University, Concordia University Irvine