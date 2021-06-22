Division II Rankings

National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association

Final

Team (1st votes) W-L Pts. Prev.

1. Wingate (19) 39-13 475 16

2. Central Missouri 46-8 456 2

3. Tampa 23-6 431 13

4. Angelo State 43-9 422 10

5. Seton Hill 39-7 394 4

6. Northwest Nazarene 34-10 376 15

7. Southern New Hampshire 28-9 343 14

8. West Florida 37-11 323 3

9. Trevecca Nazarene 36-13 318 21

10. Colorado Mesa 41-6 304 1

11. West Texas A&M 34-9 277 5

12. Lee 36-11 243 7

13. Mount Olive 37-12 228 11

14. Illinois Springfield 37-8 206 6

15. Catawba 33-11 193 8

16. Azusa Pacific 31-10 179 9

17. Minnesota State 39-10 162 17

18. North Greenville 34-13 141 19

19. Augustana (S.D.) 36-13 121 12

20. Millersville 30-15 107 20

21. Southern Arkansas 30-16 88 RV

22. Western Oregon 22-8 79 23

23. St. Thomas Aquinas (N.Y.) 26-6 64 18

24. Davenport 31-16 57 RV

25. Delta State 28-20 38 22

Receiving votes: Lindenwood (Mo.) (33-9) 29; Molloy (24-11) 28; UNC Pembroke (29-15) 27; CU-Colorado Colorado Springs (29-12) 18; Columbus State (31-16) 12; Northwood (29-17) 12; Charleston (W.Va.) (33-11) 10; West Virginia State (32-10) 8; Metro State (34-10) 7; Arkansas Tech (28-17) 1.