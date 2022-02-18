agate Division II regional basketball rankings, Feb. 17, 2022 Feb 18, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print South Central RankingsMENTeam OA In-Reg.1. Lubbock Christian 20-2 15-22. West Texas A&M 20-6 16-63. Texas A&M-Commerce 16-5 15-54. Dallas Baptist 16-8 16-85. Black Hills State 16-7 16-76. Angelo State 13-8 12-87. Colorado Mesa 16-8 15-78. Texas-Tyler 12-6 11-69. Regis 15-6 14-610. Fort Lewis 12-7 12-7WOMENTeam OA In-Reg.1. Texas A&M-Commerce 19-2 19-22. Lubbock Christian 21-5 14-53. Texas Woman’s 16-6 16-64. Metro State 17-5 17-55. Colorado Mesa 16-4 16-46. West Texas A&M 16-9 15-47. CSU-Pueblo 15-5 15-58. Colorado Mines 19-3 19-39. Texas-Tyler 13-6 13-610. Westminster 13-7 13-7 Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Texas Colorado M-commerce Men Black Hills Woman Ranking Oa In-reg Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Thu 1% 22° 44° Thu Thursday 44°/22° Clear. Lows overnight in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:02:58 AM Sunset: 05:53:48 PM Humidity: 58% Wind: E @ 11 mph UV Index: 0 Low Thursday Night Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Fri 1% 24° 46° Fri Friday 46°/24° Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:01:42 AM Sunset: 05:54:56 PM Humidity: 42% Wind: E @ 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Friday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 24F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 3% 27° 51° Sat Saturday 51°/27° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:00:26 AM Sunset: 05:56:04 PM Humidity: 41% Wind: SSW @ 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Saturday Night Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 2% 35° 55° Sun Sunday 55°/35° Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:59:08 AM Sunset: 05:57:11 PM Humidity: 39% Wind: SSW @ 8 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Sunday Night Mostly cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 51% 22° 47° Mon Monday 47°/22° Chance of afternoon showers. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 51% Sunrise: 06:57:50 AM Sunset: 05:58:18 PM Humidity: 48% Wind: SSW @ 13 mph UV Index: 2 Low Monday Night Rain and snow in the evening transitioning to snow showers late. Low 22F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected. Tue 38% 17° 34° Tue Tuesday 34°/17° Snow showers early. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 38% Sunrise: 06:56:30 AM Sunset: 05:59:25 PM Humidity: 57% Wind: NNE @ 7 mph UV Index: 2 Low Tuesday Night Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 17F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Wed 65% 9° 29° Wed Wednesday 29°/9° Snow showers early. Highs in the upper 20s and lows in the upper single digits. Chance of Rain: 65% Sunrise: 06:55:10 AM Sunset: 06:00:32 PM Humidity: 69% Wind: N @ 7 mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 9F. Winds light and variable. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business