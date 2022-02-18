South Central Rankings

MEN

Team OA In-Reg.

1. Lubbock Christian 20-2 15-2

2. West Texas A&M 20-6 16-6

3. Texas A&M-Commerce 16-5 15-5

4. Dallas Baptist 16-8 16-8

5. Black Hills State 16-7 16-7

6. Angelo State 13-8 12-8

7. Colorado Mesa 16-8 15-7

8. Texas-Tyler 12-6 11-6

9. Regis 15-6 14-6

10. Fort Lewis 12-7 12-7

WOMEN

Team OA In-Reg.

1. Texas A&M-Commerce 19-2 19-2

2. Lubbock Christian 21-5 14-5

3. Texas Woman’s 16-6 16-6

4. Metro State 17-5 17-5

5. Colorado Mesa 16-4 16-4

6. West Texas A&M 16-9 15-4

7. CSU-Pueblo 15-5 15-5

8. Colorado Mines 19-3 19-3

9. Texas-Tyler 13-6 13-6

10. Westminster 13-7 13-7