Division II Regional Rankings
Note: Because of the disparity of games played this season and the limited data available, the schools are listed as “under consideration” for championship selection in alphabetical order for this regional ranking. The men’s West Regional tournament is March 13-16 at Lockridge Arena at Colorado Mines in Golden. The women’s West Regional tournament is March March 12-15 at Brownson Arena at Colorado Mesa. The RMAC Tournament champion will receive an automatic bid to regionals.
West Region
Men
Team OA In-Reg.
Biola 5-2 5-2
Colorado Mesa 14-1 14-1
Colorado School of Mines 12-0 12-0
Fresno Pacific 4-0 4-0
Hawaii Hilo 5-1 5-1
Metro State 7-6 7-6
Northwest Nazarene 7-1 7-1
Point Loma 5-0 5-0
Women
Team OA In-Reg.
Black Hills State 11-5 11-5
Colorado Mesa 12-5 12-5
Colorado School of Mines 13-2 13-2
Concordia 5-4 5-4
Hawaii Pacific 7-0 7-0
Point Loma 7-2 7-2
Western Colorado 11-2 11-2
Westminster 9-3 9-3