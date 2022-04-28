Division II Regional Rankings

Baseball

SOUTH CENTRAL

Team OA. Reg.

1. Colorado Mesa 31-9 31-9

2. Angelo State 36-10 34-10

3. West Texas A&M 34-12 34-12

4. Lubbock Christian 33-13 33-13

5. Texas A&M-Kingsville 28-14 28-14

6. Metro State 27-15 26-13

7. UT Tyler 26-18 26-18

8. CSU Pueblo 24-18 22-17

Softball

SOUTH CENTRAL

Team OA Reg.

1. UT Tyler 36-4 31-4

2. Lubbock Christian 36-8 33-6

3. Texas A&M-Kingsville 39-8 35-8

4. Okla. Christian 36-10 36-10

5. Angelo St. 35-8 35-8

6. Texas A&M-Commerce 37-11 33-7

7. Colorado Mesa 39-7 38-7

8. St. Mary’s (TX) 31-16 30-16

9. West Tex. A&M 27-14 26-12

10. Colo. Christian 43-7 43-6

Men’s Lacrosse

South

Team Reg. OA

1. Tampa 14-0 16-0

2. Limestone 14-1 14-1

3. UIndy 11-1 13-1

4. Lindenwood 10-3 10-3

5. Lenoir-Rhyne 12-3 12-3

6. Wingate 11-2 11-3

7. Rollins 12-2 12-2

8. Florida Tech 8-5 10-5

Women’s Lacrosse

Midwest

Team OA Reg.

1. UIndy 16-1 14-0

2. Grand Valley State 16-1 14-1

3. Regis 13-0 12-0

4. Lindenwood 14-3 13-2

5. Davenport 12-5 12-5

6. Colorado Mesa 10-4 9-2