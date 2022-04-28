agate Division II Regional Rankings Apr 28, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Division II Regional RankingsBaseballSOUTH CENTRALTeam OA. Reg.1. Colorado Mesa 31-9 31-92. Angelo State 36-10 34-103. West Texas A&M 34-12 34-124. Lubbock Christian 33-13 33-135. Texas A&M-Kingsville 28-14 28-146. Metro State 27-15 26-137. UT Tyler 26-18 26-188. CSU Pueblo 24-18 22-17SoftballSOUTH CENTRALTeam OA Reg.1. UT Tyler 36-4 31-42. Lubbock Christian 36-8 33-63. Texas A&M-Kingsville 39-8 35-84. Okla. Christian 36-10 36-105. Angelo St. 35-8 35-86. Texas A&M-Commerce 37-11 33-77. Colorado Mesa 39-7 38-78. St. Mary’s (TX) 31-16 30-169. West Tex. A&M 27-14 26-1210. Colo. Christian 43-7 43-6Men’s LacrosseSouthTeam Reg. OA1. Tampa 14-0 16-02. Limestone 14-1 14-13. UIndy 11-1 13-14. Lindenwood 10-3 10-35. Lenoir-Rhyne 12-3 12-36. Wingate 11-2 11-37. Rollins 12-2 12-28. Florida Tech 8-5 10-5Women’s LacrosseMidwestTeam OA Reg.1. UIndy 16-1 14-02. Grand Valley State 16-1 14-13. Regis 13-0 12-04. Lindenwood 14-3 13-25. Davenport 12-5 12-56. Colorado Mesa 10-4 9-2 Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Texas Central Lacrosse Sport Politics Reg. Colo. Team Baseball Men Midwest Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Wed 0% 49° 81° Wed Wednesday 81°/49° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:20:36 AM Sunset: 08:03:22 PM Humidity: 23% Wind: ESE @ 10 mph UV Index: 0 Low Wednesday Night A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Thu 0% 48° 78° Thu Thursday 78°/48° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:19:20 AM Sunset: 08:04:19 PM Humidity: 15% Wind: S @ 17 mph UV Index: 6 High Thursday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Fri 2% 36° 64° Fri Friday 64°/36° Sunshine. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:18:06 AM Sunset: 08:05:17 PM Humidity: 18% Wind: WNW @ 18 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Friday Night Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Sat 0% 45° 69° Sat Saturday 69°/45° Plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:16:52 AM Sunset: 08:06:14 PM Humidity: 24% Wind: NE @ 8 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Saturday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low near 45F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 9% 42° 74° Sun Sunday 74°/42° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 9% Sunrise: 06:15:39 AM Sunset: 08:07:12 PM Humidity: 17% Wind: S @ 17 mph UV Index: 6 High Sunday Night Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 42F. W winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Mon 2% 50° 73° Mon Monday 73°/50° Sunshine. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:14:28 AM Sunset: 08:08:09 PM Humidity: 30% Wind: WSW @ 11 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Monday Night Mainly clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 8% 41° 72° Tue Tuesday 72°/41° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 8% Sunrise: 06:13:18 AM Sunset: 08:09:06 PM Humidity: 19% Wind: WSW @ 18 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Tuesday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 41F. NNW winds shifting to ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business