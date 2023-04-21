agate Division II Regional Rankings Apr 21, 2023 13 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Regional RankingsTeams under consideration listed in alphabetical orderMen’s LacrosseSouth RegionTeam W-L In-Reg.Colorado Mesa 11-2 10-2Lenoir-Rhyne 12-2 12-2Limestone 10-4 10-4Newberry 10-4 10-4Rollins 11-1 11-1Tampa 12-1 11-2Uindy 10-1 8-0Wingate 11-1 11-1Women’s LacrosseMidwest RegionTeam W-L In-Reg.Colorado Mesa 7-5 7-2Grand Valley State 11-4 9-3Maryville (MO) 15-1 15-1Regis 12-0 11-0UIndy 13-2 12-1Walsh 11-3 10-3SoftballSouth Central RegionTeam W-L In-Reg.Angelo St. 29-21 28-20Cameron 26-18 26-18Colo. Christian 45-3 45-3Lubbock Christian 36-11 33-10Okla. Christian 28-14 27-14Regis 28-18 28-18St. Edward’s 25-20 23-20St. Mary’s (TX) 27-18 25-18UT Tyler 43-4 37-3West Texas A&M 40-5 40-5 Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Sports Finance Law Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Thu 1% 28° 49° Thu Thursday 49°/28° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:30:20 AM Sunset: 07:56:19 PM Humidity: 57% Wind: SE @ 5 mph UV Index: 0 Low Thursday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Fri 2% 39° 59° Fri Friday 59°/39° Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:28:57 AM Sunset: 07:57:17 PM Humidity: 37% Wind: SSW @ 14 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Friday Night Considerable cloudiness. Low 39F. NNW winds shifting to ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Sat 15% 37° 59° Sat Saturday 59°/37° More clouds than sun. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:27:35 AM Sunset: 07:58:14 PM Humidity: 44% Wind: N @ 10 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Saturday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 3% 44° 66° Sun Sunday 66°/44° Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 06:26:13 AM Sunset: 07:59:11 PM Humidity: 41% Wind: NNE @ 8 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Sunday Night Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 24% 45° 69° Mon Monday 69°/45° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:24:53 AM Sunset: 08:00:08 PM Humidity: 39% Wind: SSE @ 9 mph UV Index: 7 High Monday Night Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low around 45F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tue 60% 41° 58° Tue Tuesday 58°/41° Showers possible. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 60% Sunrise: 06:23:33 AM Sunset: 08:01:06 PM Humidity: 50% Wind: WNW @ 12 mph UV Index: 6 High Tuesday Night Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 5% 41° 64° Wed Wednesday 64°/41° A few clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 06:22:15 AM Sunset: 08:02:03 PM Humidity: 46% Wind: NNE @ 10 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Wednesday Night A few clouds overnight. Low 41F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business