Also receiving votes: Georgian Court University, Fort Hays State University, Auburn University Montgomery, Anderson University (S.C.), Lee University, Colorado State University-Pueblo, Nova Southeastern University, Rogers State University
Women
Team Prev W-L-T
1. Grand Valley State 1 9-0-1
2. Columbus State 2 10-0-1
3. Emporia State University 4 9-0-1
4. Lee University 5 9-0-0
5. Kutztown University 3 10-0-0
6. Southern New Hampshire 7 9-0-1
7. CU-Colorado Springs 12 8-2-0
8. Seattle Pacific 25 6-1-0
9. Ferris State 9 7-1-1
10. Dallas Baptist 8 8-2-0
11. Bemidji State 11 8-0-1
12. College of Saint Rose 10 8-0-1
13. Sonoma State University 13 7-1-0
14. Catawba College 14 9-0-1
15. Concord University 15 9-0-1
16. Palm Beach Atlantic 16 7-1-0
17. Central Missouri 18 8-1-1
18. Point Loma Nazarene 19 7-0-1
19. West Texas A&M 21 7-2-0
20. University of Indianapolis 21 6-1-0
21. Molloy College 24 9-2-0
22. North Georgia NR 6-1-1
23. Western Washington 6 7-0-2
24. West Chester University RV 5-2-1
25. Embry-Riddle Aeronautical (Fla.) RV 4-3-1
Also receiving votes: Minnesota State-Mankato, Colorado School of Mines, Angelo State University, Texas A&M-Commerce, Colorado Mesa, Slippery Rock, Central Oklahoma, Florida Tech, Flagler College, Westminster.