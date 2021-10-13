Division II Rankings

United Soccer Coaches Association

Men

Team Prev W-L-T

1. Franklin Pierce 1 11-0-0

2. University of Indianapolis 2 8-0-1

3. Lynn University 3 9-1-0

4. Davis & Elkins 4 9-0-0

5. Young Harris 5 11-0-0

6. University of Charleston 7 9-1-0

7. Seattle Pacific 8 9-1-0

8. Midwestern State 11 9-1-0

9. Limestone 12 8-1-0

10. Palm Beach Atlantic 16 7-1-0

11. Maryville-St. Louis 14 8-2-1

12. Colorado Mesa 15 10-2-0

13. Cal State-Los Angeles 19 6-2-1

14. American International 18 9-0-1

15. Gannon 17 9-1-0

16. Tampa 23 8-2-0

17. Wilmington 9 10-1-1

18. West Texas A&M 6 7-2-0

19. Chowan University 21 7-2-0

20. Cal State-Dominguez Hills 25 6-1-1

21. Lake Erie College NR 7-2-1

22. Southern Nazarene 20 8-3-0

23. Azusa Pacific 10 6-2-2

24. Montevallo RV 8-2-1

25. Colorado School of Mines NR 9-3-0

Also receiving votes: Georgian Court University, Fort Hays State University, Auburn University Montgomery, Anderson University (S.C.), Lee University, Colorado State University-Pueblo, Nova Southeastern University, Rogers State University

Women

Team Prev W-L-T

1. Grand Valley State 1 9-0-1

2. Columbus State 2 10-0-1

3. Emporia State University 4 9-0-1

4. Lee University 5 9-0-0

5. Kutztown University 3 10-0-0

6. Southern New Hampshire 7 9-0-1

7. CU-Colorado Springs 12 8-2-0

8. Seattle Pacific 25 6-1-0

9. Ferris State 9 7-1-1

10. Dallas Baptist 8 8-2-0

11. Bemidji State 11 8-0-1

12. College of Saint Rose 10 8-0-1

13. Sonoma State University 13 7-1-0

14. Catawba College 14 9-0-1

15. Concord University 15 9-0-1

16. Palm Beach Atlantic 16 7-1-0

17. Central Missouri 18 8-1-1

18. Point Loma Nazarene 19 7-0-1

19. West Texas A&M 21 7-2-0

20. University of Indianapolis 21 6-1-0

21. Molloy College 24 9-2-0

22. North Georgia NR 6-1-1

23. Western Washington 6 7-0-2

24. West Chester University RV 5-2-1

25. Embry-Riddle Aeronautical (Fla.) RV 4-3-1

Also receiving votes: Minnesota State-Mankato, Colorado School of Mines, Angelo State University, Texas A&M-Commerce, Colorado Mesa, Slippery Rock, Central Oklahoma, Florida Tech, Flagler College, Westminster.