NFCA Top 25
Through April 11
First-place votes in parentheses
Rank Team Rec. Pts Prev.
1. Augustana (S.D.) (16) 21-3 400 1
2. Valdosta State 25-3 380 3
3. North Georgia 22-4 358 2
3. UT Tyler 25-5 358 5
5. Indianapolis 25-2 328 7
6. Texas A&M-Commerce 23-10 311 4
7. Lincoln Memorial 29-4 306 8
8. Rollins 10-1 294 6
9. Young Harris 22-7 271 9
10. Oklahoma Christian 27-5 255 13
11. Concordia Irvine 17-8 239 14
12. West Texas A&M 24-10 204 10
13. UAH 21-8 184 15
14. Grand Valley State 23-5 177 17
14. Saint Anselm 12-2 177 16
16. Central Oklahoma 24-8 173 18
17. Texas A&M-Kingsville 22-9 159 12
18. Minnesota State 17-6 125 20
19. Colorado Mesa 23-1 108 19
20. West Florida 24-10 96 21
21. Winona State 19-6 84 11
22. Southern Arkansas 18-6 59 24
23. Auburn Montgomery 21-5 44 NR
24. Rogers State 21-11 30 22
25. Northwest Nazarene 22-8 23 NR
Others receiving votes: Shepherd (20), Lubbock Christian (14), Western Washington (8), Saint Leo (4), Trevecca Nazarene (4), Biola (1), Georgian Court (1), Kutztown (1).
Dropped out: No. 23 Kutztown, No. 25 Saint Leo