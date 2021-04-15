NFCA Top 25

Through April 11

First-place votes in parentheses

Rank Team Rec. Pts Prev.

1. Augustana (S.D.) (16) 21-3 400 1

2. Valdosta State 25-3 380 3

3. North Georgia 22-4 358 2

3. UT Tyler 25-5 358 5

5. Indianapolis 25-2 328 7

6. Texas A&M-Commerce 23-10 311 4

7. Lincoln Memorial 29-4 306 8

8. Rollins 10-1 294 6

9. Young Harris 22-7 271 9

10. Oklahoma Christian 27-5 255 13

11. Concordia Irvine 17-8 239 14

12. West Texas A&M 24-10 204 10

13. UAH 21-8 184 15

14. Grand Valley State 23-5 177 17

14. Saint Anselm 12-2 177 16

16. Central Oklahoma 24-8 173 18

17. Texas A&M-Kingsville 22-9 159 12

18. Minnesota State 17-6 125 20

19. Colorado Mesa 23-1 108 19

20. West Florida 24-10 96 21

21. Winona State 19-6 84 11

22. Southern Arkansas 18-6 59 24

23. Auburn Montgomery 21-5 44 NR

24. Rogers State 21-11 30 22

25. Northwest Nazarene 22-8 23 NR

Others receiving votes: Shepherd (20), Lubbock Christian (14), Western Washington (8), Saint Leo (4), Trevecca Nazarene (4), Biola (1), Georgian Court (1), Kutztown (1).

Dropped out: No. 23 Kutztown, No. 25 Saint Leo