Division II Rankings

National Fastpitch Coaches Association

Team (1st votes) Pts W-L Prev

1. Augustana (15) 399 27-3 1

2. Valdosta State 383 29-3 2

3. UT Tyler 358 27-5 t3

4. North Georgia 357 25-5 t3

5. Indianapolis (1) 338 31-2 5

6. Texas A&M-Commerce 317 25-10 6

7. Lincoln Memorial 303 34-5 7

8. Rollins 289 14-1 8

9. Young Harris 275 26-7 9

10. Oklahoma Christian 253 31-5 10

11. Concordia Irvine 224 19-8 11

12. West Texas A&M 223 26-10 12

13. Alabama-Huntsville 213 25-9 13

14. Grand Valley State 183 26-6 14

15. Saint Anselm 173 15-3 15

16. Central Oklahoma 171 27-9 16

17. Colorado Mesa 135 26-2 19

18. Minnesota State 130 22-7 18

19. Auburn Montgomery 106 29-5 23

20. Winona State 100 23-6 21

21. Southern Arkansas 58 20-7 22

22. West Florida 56 26-11 20

23. Angelo State 51 26-10 NR

24. Texas A&M-Kingsville 34 24-11 17

25. Charleston 18 24-6 NR

Receiving votes: Biola (15), Georgian Court (14), Northwest Nazarene (10), Southeastern Oklahoma State (7), Anderson (2), Saint Leo (2), Western Washington (2), Shepherd (1).