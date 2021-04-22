Division II Rankings
National Fastpitch Coaches Association
Team (1st votes) Pts W-L Prev
1. Augustana (15) 399 27-3 1
2. Valdosta State 383 29-3 2
3. UT Tyler 358 27-5 t3
4. North Georgia 357 25-5 t3
5. Indianapolis (1) 338 31-2 5
6. Texas A&M-Commerce 317 25-10 6
7. Lincoln Memorial 303 34-5 7
8. Rollins 289 14-1 8
9. Young Harris 275 26-7 9
10. Oklahoma Christian 253 31-5 10
11. Concordia Irvine 224 19-8 11
12. West Texas A&M 223 26-10 12
13. Alabama-Huntsville 213 25-9 13
14. Grand Valley State 183 26-6 14
15. Saint Anselm 173 15-3 15
16. Central Oklahoma 171 27-9 16
17. Colorado Mesa 135 26-2 19
18. Minnesota State 130 22-7 18
19. Auburn Montgomery 106 29-5 23
20. Winona State 100 23-6 21
21. Southern Arkansas 58 20-7 22
22. West Florida 56 26-11 20
23. Angelo State 51 26-10 NR
24. Texas A&M-Kingsville 34 24-11 17
25. Charleston 18 24-6 NR
Receiving votes: Biola (15), Georgian Court (14), Northwest Nazarene (10), Southeastern Oklahoma State (7), Anderson (2), Saint Leo (2), Western Washington (2), Shepherd (1).