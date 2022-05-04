agate Division II softball rankings, May 3, 2022 May 4, 2022 53 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Division II RankingsNational Fastpitch Coaches AssociationTeam Pts W-L Prev.1. UT Tyler (16) 400 40-4 12. Texas A&M-Kingsville 377 43-8 33. Indianapolis 364 45-7 24. Auburn Montgomery 352 38-8 55. Central Oklahoma 343 44-8 46. Rogers State 309 43-9 67. Angelo State 302 38-9 78. Tampa 282 33-10 99. Cal State San Marcos 271 39-9 810. Valdosta State 260 33-9 1011. Augustana 238 42-7 1212. Concordia Irvine 229 43-8 1113. Lubbock Christian 214 37-9 1314. Minnesota State 189 42-10 1615. Southern Indiana 170 40-10 1716. Anderson 152 38-8 1417. North Georgia 125 40-15 1918. Texas A&M-Commerce 120 39-13 2019. Oklahoma Christian 103 38-12 1520. West Florida 100 30-13 1821. Grand Valley State 91 38-5 2122. Adelphi 66 39-11 2523. Washburn 42 42-11 RV24. Kutztown 35 33-13 2225. Lenoir-Rhyne 28 37-14 23Receiving Votes: Chico State (15), Embry-Riddle (7), St. Mary’s (8), Colorado Mesa (4), Rollins (3), Nova Southeastern (2), Lincoln Memorial (1). Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags W-l Pt Nova Southeastern Sport Politics Jewellery Memorial Mesa Chico Angelo Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Tue 62% 36° 76° Tue Tuesday 76°/36° Chance of showers. Lows overnight in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 62% Sunrise: 06:13:18 AM Sunset: 08:09:06 PM Humidity: 78% Wind: NE @ 9 mph UV Index: 0 Low Tuesday Night Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 36F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Wed 5% 39° 59° Wed Wednesday 59°/39° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 06:12:10 AM Sunset: 08:10:03 PM Humidity: 48% Wind: NNW @ 9 mph UV Index: 7 High Wednesday Night A few clouds. Low 39F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 3% 50° 73° Thu Thursday 73°/50° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 06:11:02 AM Sunset: 08:11:01 PM Humidity: 35% Wind: NE @ 8 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Thursday Night Partly cloudy. Low near 50F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Fri 0% 57° 83° Fri Friday 83°/57° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:09:56 AM Sunset: 08:11:58 PM Humidity: 18% Wind: SW @ 16 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Friday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 57F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Sat 0% 49° 79° Sat Saturday 79°/49° Windy with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:08:52 AM Sunset: 08:12:54 PM Humidity: 16% Wind: WSW @ 21 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Saturday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. NNW winds shifting to E at 10 to 20 mph. Sun 3% 49° 76° Sun Sunday 76°/49° Windy with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 06:07:48 AM Sunset: 08:13:51 PM Humidity: 15% Wind: SW @ 23 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Sunday Night Partly cloudy. Windy early. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Mon 6% 45° 68° Mon Monday 68°/45° Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 6% Sunrise: 06:06:47 AM Sunset: 08:14:47 PM Humidity: 18% Wind: SW @ 19 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Monday Night Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 45F. SW winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business