Division II Rankings

National Fastpitch Coaches Association

Team Pts W-L Prev.

1. UT Tyler (16) 400 40-4 1

2. Texas A&M-Kingsville 377 43-8 3

3. Indianapolis 364 45-7 2

4. Auburn Montgomery 352 38-8 5

5. Central Oklahoma 343 44-8 4

6. Rogers State 309 43-9 6

7. Angelo State 302 38-9 7

8. Tampa 282 33-10 9

9. Cal State San Marcos 271 39-9 8

10. Valdosta State 260 33-9 10

11. Augustana 238 42-7 12

12. Concordia Irvine 229 43-8 11

13. Lubbock Christian 214 37-9 13

14. Minnesota State 189 42-10 16

15. Southern Indiana 170 40-10 17

16. Anderson 152 38-8 14

17. North Georgia 125 40-15 19

18. Texas A&M-Commerce 120 39-13 20

19. Oklahoma Christian 103 38-12 15

20. West Florida 100 30-13 18

21. Grand Valley State 91 38-5 21

22. Adelphi 66 39-11 25

23. Washburn 42 42-11 RV

24. Kutztown 35 33-13 22

25. Lenoir-Rhyne 28 37-14 23

Receiving Votes: Chico State (15), Embry-Riddle (7), St. Mary’s (8), Colorado Mesa (4), Rollins (3), Nova Southeastern (2), Lincoln Memorial (1).