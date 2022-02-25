National Swimming Invitations

CMU swimmers invited to the Division II national championships March 9-11 in Greensboro, N.C. Swimmers invited may also enter any other event in which they have attained “B” qualifying times.

Men

Gavin Anderson, Soph.: 1,000 freestyle, 1,650 freestyle

Austin Lane, Sr.: 100 backstroke

Matthew Barrett, Jr.: 200 individual medley

Mahmoud Elgayar, Sr.: 100 breaststroke

Kuba Kiszczak, Fr.: 200 freestyle

Matheus Lapierre, Jr.: 200 individual medley, 200 freestyle

Ben Sampson, Soph.: 200 individual medley, 100 backstroke, 200 backstroke

Jacob Troescher, Fr.: 1,650 freestyle

Dejan Urbanek, Fr.: 500 freestyle, 200 butterfly

Women

Lily Borgenheimer, Sr.: 200 individual medley; 400 individual medley; 100 breaststroke; 200 breaststroke

Davy Brown, Jr.: 200 individual medley; 400 individual medley; 100 freestyle

Sarah Fillerup, Sr.: 200 backstroke

Amelia Kinnard, Jr.: 1,000 freestyle, 500 freestyle, 1,650 freestyle

Katerina Matoskova, Soph.: 200 freestyle; 500 freestyle; 100 backstroke; 200 backstroke

Lauren White, Jr.: 200 freestyle, 100 backstroke; 200 backstroke

Kelsea Wight, Sr.: 200 freestyle; 500 freestyle

CMU has qualified in all five men’s and all five women’s relay events.

Divers

All have qualified on both the 1-meter and 3-meter boards for prequalifying meet on March 8. There are 27 men competing for 18 spots, 45 women competing for 22 spots in main draw.

Men

Tanner Belliston, Jr.; Isaiah Cheeks, Soph.; Noah Luna, Sr.

Women

Jolynn Harris, Jr.; Ali Lange, Sr.; Kyra Apodaca, Fr.; Marissa Stahl, Fr.