agate Division II Swimming and Diving invitations Feb 25, 2022 3 hrs ago National Swimming InvitationsCMU swimmers invited to the Division II national championships March 9-11 in Greensboro, N.C. Swimmers invited may also enter any other event in which they have attained "B" qualifying times.MenGavin Anderson, Soph.: 1,000 freestyle, 1,650 freestyleAustin Lane, Sr.: 100 backstrokeMatthew Barrett, Jr.: 200 individual medleyMahmoud Elgayar, Sr.: 100 breaststrokeKuba Kiszczak, Fr.: 200 freestyleMatheus Lapierre, Jr.: 200 individual medley, 200 freestyleBen Sampson, Soph.: 200 individual medley, 100 backstroke, 200 backstrokeJacob Troescher, Fr.: 1,650 freestyleDejan Urbanek, Fr.: 500 freestyle, 200 butterflyWomenLily Borgenheimer, Sr.: 200 individual medley; 400 individual medley; 100 breaststroke; 200 breaststrokeDavy Brown, Jr.: 200 individual medley; 400 individual medley; 100 freestyleSarah Fillerup, Sr.: 200 backstrokeAmelia Kinnard, Jr.: 1,000 freestyle, 500 freestyle, 1,650 freestyleKaterina Matoskova, Soph.: 200 freestyle; 500 freestyle; 100 backstroke; 200 backstrokeLauren White, Jr.: 200 freestyle, 100 backstroke; 200 backstrokeKelsea Wight, Sr.: 200 freestyle; 500 freestyleCMU has qualified in all five men's and all five women's relay events.DiversAll have qualified on both the 1-meter and 3-meter boards for prequalifying meet on March 8. There are 27 men competing for 18 spots, 45 women competing for 22 spots in main draw.MenTanner Belliston, Jr.; Isaiah Cheeks, Soph.; Noah Luna, Sr.WomenJolynn Harris, Jr.; Ali Lange, Sr.; Kyra Apodaca, Fr.; Marissa Stahl, Fr.