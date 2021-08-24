Division II Rankings
American Volleyball Coaches Association Preseason Poll
School (1st Votes) Pts W-L Prev
1. Angelo State (22) 1018 0-0 NR
2. Concordia — St. Paul (9) 969 0-0 NR
3. Cal State San Bernardino (15) 957 0-0 NR
4. Nebraska-Kearney (1) 908 0-0 NR
5. Tampa 853 0-0 NR
6. Lewis 736 0-0 NR
7. Minnesota Duluth 684 0-0 NR
8. Washburn 654 0-0 NR
9. Oklahoma Baptist 636 0-0 NR
10. Colorado Mesa 607 0-0 NR
11. Metro State 555 0-0 NR
12. Colorado School of Mines 537 0-0 NR
13. Hillsdale 523 0-0 NR
14. Western Washington 471 0-0 NR
15. Northern State 440 0-0 NR
16. St. Cloud State 376 0-0 NR
17. NW Missouri State 342 0-0 NR
18. Central Missouri 333 0-0 NR
19. Harding 312 0-0 NR
20. Texas-Tyler 292 0-0 NR
21. Missouri-St. Louis 267 0-0 NR
22. Regis 236 0-0 NR
23. Wheeling 221 0-0 NR
24. Wayne State (Neb.) 196 0-0 NR
25. Rockhurst 171 0-0 NR
Receiving votes: Texas A&M-Kingsville 162; Gannon 158; Southern Indiana 145; Northern Michigan 139; Winona State 123; Ferris State 119; Alaska-Anchorage 114; Azusa Pacific 93; Southwest Minnesota State 89; Michigan Tech 72; Palm Beach Atlantic 65; Wingate 64; Hawai’i-Hilo 60; Lynn 60; Augustana (SD) 48; West Texas A&M 48; Findlay 45; Cal State L. A. 41; Flagler 32; Barry 27; Upper Iowa 25; Walsh 24; Chaminade 23; Nova Southeastern 21; West Florida 21; Central Washington 10; Saint Leo 10; Arkansas-Fort Smith 9; Minnesota State 9; Central Oklahoma 8; Missouri S&T 8; Biola University 6; Davenport 5; American International 4; Grand Valley State 3.