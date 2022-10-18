agate Division II volleyball rankings, Oct. 17, 2022 Oct 18, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Division II RankingsAmerican Volleyball Coaches AssociationTeam (1st votes) Pts. W-L Prev.1. Wayne State (Neb.) (47) 1150 23-0 12. Metro State 1114 19-1 23. Concordia-St. Paul 1082 19-2 34. Minnesota Duluth 1001 19-2 55. Southwest Minnesota St. 913 19-2 76. Nebraska-Kearney 888 22-2 87. St. Cloud State 858 17-4 68. Tampa 844 17-2 49. Alaska-Anchorage 827 21-1 910. Western Washington 742 15-4 1111. West Texas A&M 654 18-4 1212. Washburn 629 17-4 1013. NW Missouri State 614 16-5 1514. West Florida 482 19-5 1315. Cal State San Bernardino 442 15-4 1316. Barry 416 17-2 1717. Cal Poly Pomona 361 16-3 1818. Regis 349 15-5 1619. Central Oklahoma 327 20-3 1920. Colorado Mesa 292 15-4 2021. Wingate 255 23-1 2122. Colorado Mines 249 15-5 2323. Lewis 207 16-6 2224. Cal State L.A. 155 16-4 2425. Quincy 71 19-1 NROthers receiving votes: Central Missouri 61; Harding 55; Chaminade 37; Clarion 24; Eckerd 24; Ferris State 22; Lynn 20; Central Washington 18; American International 16; Ashland 12; Davenport 11; Colorado State-Pueblo 9; Dallas Baptist 9 Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Missouri Washington Politics Sport Transports Volleyball American International Vote Lynn Davenport Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Mon 1% 43° 72° Mon Monday 72°/43° Clear. Lows overnight in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:26:16 AM Sunset: 06:32:21 PM Humidity: 56% Wind: SE @ 5 mph UV Index: 0 Low Monday Night A clear sky. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Tue 1% 42° 74° Tue Tuesday 74°/42° Sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:27:17 AM Sunset: 06:30:56 PM Humidity: 34% Wind: SSE @ 7 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Tuesday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 42F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 1% 42° 75° Wed Wednesday 75°/42° Sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:28:19 AM Sunset: 06:29:32 PM Humidity: 29% Wind: SSE @ 8 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Wednesday Night Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 1% 44° 75° Thu Thursday 75°/44° Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:29:21 AM Sunset: 06:28:10 PM Humidity: 28% Wind: SSE @ 7 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Thursday Night Mostly clear. Low 44F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 1% 44° 73° Fri Friday 73°/44° Sunshine. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:30:24 AM Sunset: 06:26:48 PM Humidity: 27% Wind: S @ 8 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Friday Night Clear. Low 44F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 12% 49° 72° Sat Saturday 72°/49° Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 12% Sunrise: 07:31:27 AM Sunset: 06:25:28 PM Humidity: 33% Wind: S @ 14 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Saturday Night Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 49F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Sun 58% 37° 52° Sun Sunday 52°/37° Showers. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 58% Sunrise: 07:32:30 AM Sunset: 06:24:08 PM Humidity: 59% Wind: SW @ 14 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 37F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business