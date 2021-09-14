Division II Rankings
American Volleyball Coaches Association
Team (1st Votes) Pts W-L Prev.
1. Nebraska-Kearney (30) 1082 7-0 3
2. Angelo State (2) 925 7-2 2
3. Washburn 907 8-1 4
4. Concordia — St. Paul (3) 888 6-2 1
5. Wayne State (Neb.) (2) 868 6-1 17
6. Metro State (6) 824 6-2 20
7. Central Missouri 815 7-1 10
8. SW Minnesota St. (3) 780 8-0 16
9. Tampa 768 6-1 7
10. Winona State (1) 751 6-0 14
11. Colorado School of Mines 703 7-1 15
12. NW Missouri State 646 7-1 8
13. Oklahoma Baptist 634 6-1 12
14. Cal State San Bernardino 621 5-3 6
15. Lewis 609 5-2 5
16. Minnesota Duluth 571 7-1 11
17. Western Washington 350 4-3 9
18. Hillsdale 308 6-2 18
19. West Florida 274 6-1 21
20. Simon Fraser University 244 6-1 24
21. Chaminade 200 7-2 NR
22. Rockhurst 187 4-3 25
23. St Cloud State 149 5-4 13
24. Colorado Mesa 124 5-2 22
T25. Cal Poly Pomona 101 7-0 NR
T25. Texas-Tyler 101 4-0 23
Others receiving votes: Michigan Tech 81; Gannon 78; Northern State 64; West Texas A&M 61; Nova Southeastern 60; Ferris State 48; Regis 46; Texas A&M-Kingsville 44; Harding 40; Barry 36; Embry-Riddle Aeronautical (FL) 35; Cal State L. A. 33; Southern Indiana 33; Central Oklahoma 29; Wayne State (Mich.) 24; Alaska-Anchorage 20; Hawai’i-Hilo 20; Central Washington 14; Saginaw Valley State 10; Wingate 5; Eckerd 4; Azusa Pacific 3; Palm Beach Atlantic 3.