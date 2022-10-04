agate Division II volleyball rankings Oct 4, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Division II RankingsAmerican Volleyball Coaches AssociationTeam (1st votes); Pts W-L Pvs.1. Wayne State (47) 1150 18-0 12. Metro State 1115 15-1 23. Concordia St. Paul 1082 14-2 34. Tampa 1009 12-1 55. Nebraska-Kearney 954 17-1 66. Minnesota Duluth 910 15-1 97. St. Cloud State 891 14-2 48. Southwest Minnesota State 809 14-2 79. Alaska-Anchorage 774 17-1 1110. Northwest Missouri State 717 12-4 1011. Western Washington 689 11-4 1212. Washburn 572 13-3 813. West Florida 564 14-4 1414. West Texas A&M 541 13-4 1515. CS-San Bernardino 474 13-3 1616. Regis 445 12-4 1717. Cal Poly Pomona 404 14-1 2018. Barry 389 13-1 1919. Colorado Mesa 280 11-4 2120. Lewis 264 11-6 1321. Colorado Mines 242 12-4 2322. Wingate 199 19-1 2423. Central Missouri 172 10-6 1824. Central Oklahoma 128 17-2 NR25. Cal State L.A. 111 12-4 NRReceiving votes: Hillsdale 66; Quincy 66; Harding 49; Central Washington 25; CSU-Pueblo 24; Ferris State 21; Chaminade 20; Clarion 18; Ashland 13; American International 11; Davenport 11; Augustana (SD) 7; Lynn 7; Point Loma 5; Texas-Tyler 5 Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Tyler Texas Politics Transports Volleyball Lynn Davenport American International Loma Minnesota Missouri Ethnology Northwest Vote Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Mon 4% 49° 69° Mon Monday 69°/49° Mostly clear. Lows overnight in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:12:18 AM Sunset: 06:53:22 PM Humidity: 88% Wind: SE @ 7 mph UV Index: 0 Low Monday Night Generally clear skies. Low 49F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 15% 49° 74° Tue Tuesday 74°/49° More sun than clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 07:13:16 AM Sunset: 06:51:47 PM Humidity: 57% Wind: E @ 9 mph UV Index: 6 High Tuesday Night Clear. Low 49F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 2% 48° 75° Wed Wednesday 75°/48° Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:14:13 AM Sunset: 06:50:13 PM Humidity: 44% Wind: ESE @ 8 mph UV Index: 6 High Wednesday Night Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 2% 49° 75° Thu Thursday 75°/49° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:15:11 AM Sunset: 06:48:39 PM Humidity: 44% Wind: SE @ 8 mph UV Index: 6 High Thursday Night Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 2% 49° 74° Fri Friday 74°/49° Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:16:10 AM Sunset: 06:47:06 PM Humidity: 42% Wind: SE @ 8 mph UV Index: 6 High Friday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 3% 50° 74° Sat Saturday 74°/50° More sun than clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:17:08 AM Sunset: 06:45:34 PM Humidity: 45% Wind: SSE @ 9 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Saturday Night Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 15% 49° 73° Sun Sunday 73°/49° More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 07:18:07 AM Sunset: 06:44:02 PM Humidity: 46% Wind: SSE @ 8 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Sunday Night A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business