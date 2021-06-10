Division II Rankings

Final NFCA Coaches Poll

Team Pts W-L Prev.

1. West Texas A&M (16) 400 43-12 12

2. Biola 384 26-16 24

3. Augustana 366 49-8 1

4. North Georgia 354 43-8 2

5. Grand Valley State 328 45-10 13

6. Valdosta State 310 38-11 9

7. Saint Anselm 305 33-7 18

8. West Chester University 267 34-16

9. Texas A&M-Commerce 263 33-18 10

10. Lincoln Memorial 259 38-8 5

11. Indianapolis 248 46-8 7

12. Concordia Irvine 206 34-13 11

13. Minnesota State 197 40-10 17

14. Oklahoma Christian 191 38-9 4

15. West Florida 175 33-16 RV

16. Young Harris 148 34-12 8

17. UT Tyler 142 33-7 6

18. Southern Arkansas 122 29-10 19

19. Georgian Court 117 38-6 22

20. Rollins 111 21-4 21

21. Auburn Montgomery 80 40-7 3

22. Central Oklahoma 63 36-14 14

23. Colorado Mesa 56 39-5 15

24. East Stroudsburg 46 29-16

25. Alabama-Huntsville 27 32-14 16

Receiving votes: Angelo State (10), Central Missouri (9), Western Washington (9), Northwest Nazarene (3), Texas A&M University-Kingsville (2), Rogers State (1), West Liberty (1).