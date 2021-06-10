Division II Rankings
Final NFCA Coaches Poll
Team Pts W-L Prev.
1. West Texas A&M (16) 400 43-12 12
2. Biola 384 26-16 24
3. Augustana 366 49-8 1
4. North Georgia 354 43-8 2
5. Grand Valley State 328 45-10 13
6. Valdosta State 310 38-11 9
7. Saint Anselm 305 33-7 18
8. West Chester University 267 34-16
9. Texas A&M-Commerce 263 33-18 10
10. Lincoln Memorial 259 38-8 5
11. Indianapolis 248 46-8 7
12. Concordia Irvine 206 34-13 11
13. Minnesota State 197 40-10 17
14. Oklahoma Christian 191 38-9 4
15. West Florida 175 33-16 RV
16. Young Harris 148 34-12 8
17. UT Tyler 142 33-7 6
18. Southern Arkansas 122 29-10 19
19. Georgian Court 117 38-6 22
20. Rollins 111 21-4 21
21. Auburn Montgomery 80 40-7 3
22. Central Oklahoma 63 36-14 14
23. Colorado Mesa 56 39-5 15
24. East Stroudsburg 46 29-16
25. Alabama-Huntsville 27 32-14 16
Receiving votes: Angelo State (10), Central Missouri (9), Western Washington (9), Northwest Nazarene (3), Texas A&M University-Kingsville (2), Rogers State (1), West Liberty (1).