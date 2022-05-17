agate Final NJCAA Division I rankings May 17, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print NJCAA Division I RankingsFinal RankingsTeam W-L Pts Prev.1. Walters State CC (9) 55-5 180 12. Wabash Valley College 52-6 171 33. McLennan CC 46-11 160 44. College of Central Florida 46-15 139 75. Crowder College 50-10 135 56. Central Arizona College 50-11 132 67. Eastern Oklahoma State 51-3 124 88. Cowley County CC 46-9 108 99. Iowa Western CC 47-12 100 1010. San Jacinto-North 44-18 99 1211. Salt Lake CC 45-8 98 1112. Chipola College 41-14 94 213. Georgia Highlands 45-9 72 1614. Kansas City Kansas CC 47-10 56 1715. Harford CC 48-7 46 2016. Florida Southwestern 42-15 44 1317. Florence-Darlington 49-13 34 1418. Grayson College 38-17 28 1919. Dyersburg State CC 42-13 28 1520. Miami Dade College 39-19 13 18Receiving Votes: Barton, Southeast, Cochise, Alvin, Southern Idaho, Delgado, Midland Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Final Njcaa Division Southeast University Alvin Idaho Ranking Midland Vote Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Mon 0% 54° 88° Mon Monday 88°/54° Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:00:18 AM Sunset: 08:21:16 PM Humidity: 18% Wind: E @ 11 mph UV Index: 0 Low Monday Night Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Tue 2% 56° 87° Tue Tuesday 87°/56° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 05:59:28 AM Sunset: 08:22:10 PM Humidity: 13% Wind: NW @ 15 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Tuesday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Wed 0% 57° 85° Wed Wednesday 85°/57° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:58:40 AM Sunset: 08:23:03 PM Humidity: 24% Wind: WNW @ 11 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Wednesday Night Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 0% 47° 89° Thu Thursday 89°/47° Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:57:54 AM Sunset: 08:23:55 PM Humidity: 14% Wind: WSW @ 24 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Thursday Night Mostly cloudy skies. Low 47F. WNW winds shifting to NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Fri 13% 38° 62° Fri Friday 62°/38° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 13% Sunrise: 05:57:09 AM Sunset: 08:24:47 PM Humidity: 29% Wind: N @ 12 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Friday Night Partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 3% 44° 68° Sat Saturday 68°/44° Plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 05:56:25 AM Sunset: 08:25:39 PM Humidity: 23% Wind: NNW @ 11 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Saturday Night A few clouds. Low 44F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 0% 50° 78° Sun Sunday 78°/50° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:55:44 AM Sunset: 08:26:30 PM Humidity: 16% Wind: WNW @ 14 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Sunday Night Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low around 50F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business