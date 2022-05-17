NJCAA Division I Rankings

Final Rankings

Team W-L Pts Prev.

1. Walters State CC (9) 55-5 180 1

2. Wabash Valley College 52-6 171 3

3. McLennan CC 46-11 160 4

4. College of Central Florida 46-15 139 7

5. Crowder College 50-10 135 5

6. Central Arizona College 50-11 132 6

7. Eastern Oklahoma State 51-3 124 8

8. Cowley County CC 46-9 108 9

9. Iowa Western CC 47-12 100 10

10. San Jacinto-North 44-18 99 12

11. Salt Lake CC 45-8 98 11

12. Chipola College 41-14 94 2

13. Georgia Highlands 45-9 72 16

14. Kansas City Kansas CC 47-10 56 17

15. Harford CC 48-7 46 20

16. Florida Southwestern 42-15 44 13

17. Florence-Darlington 49-13 34 14

18. Grayson College 38-17 28 19

19. Dyersburg State CC 42-13 28 15

20. Miami Dade College 39-19 13 18

Receiving Votes: Barton, Southeast, Cochise, Alvin, Southern Idaho, Delgado, Midland