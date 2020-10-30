Fruita Monument 55, Central 12

Thursday at Stocker Stadium

Central 0 6 0 6 — 12

Fruita Monument 6 28 14 7 — 55

FM — Kaison Stegelmeier 48 fumble return (Armony Trujillo run no good)

FM — Trujillo 12 run (Connor Scholes kick)

FM — Cole Jones 24 pass from Kade Bessert (Scholes kick)

FM — Stegelmeier 25 interception return

FM — Espin Hernandez 9 run (Scholes kick)

Central — Elijah Romero 31 pass from Devin Hickey (Jaysten Sanchez run no good)

FM — Trujillo 28 run (Scholes kick)

FM — Hernandez 1 run (Scholes kick)

FM — Bessert 2 run (Scholes kick)

Central — Cameron Redding 13 run (Redding run no good)

Individual Statistics

RUSHING — Central: Redding 4-41, Sanchez 4-13, Holani Tautuaa 3-5, Israel Romero 2-4, Justin Blanton 1-4, Hickey 6-(-5). Fruita: Hernandez 17-153, Trujillo 12-79, Bessert 5 (minus-8).

PASSING — Central: Hickey 6-18-1-91, Redding 1-1-0-16. Fruita: Bessert 3-5-0-76.

RECEIVING — Central: Romero 3-64, Blanton 2-21, Cash Walker 1-22, Tautuaa 1-0. Fruita: Calvin Nycum 1-32, Jones 1-24, Scholes 1-20.

Tags

Recommended for you